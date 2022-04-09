ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Bucks-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Milwaukee Bucks will be in Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon, and for the game they could be without their best player Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The NBA Champion is listed as doubtful due to a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bucks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 51-30 record in the 81 games that they have played in so far this season.

Sunday will be their final regular season game of the 2021-22 NBA season.

