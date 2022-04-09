Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Related
Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
Look: Epic College Softball Home Run Is Going Viral
An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
Why Bradley was the perfect fit for its newest women's basketball coach
PEORIA — Kate Popovec approached the podium Tuesday after being introduced as Bradley's newest coach and looked to a crowd filled with friendly faces. Her parents, Ken and Renee, sat in the front row inside the atrium of Renaissance Coliseum, as did her fiance, Ollie — each of them dressed in Bradley red. Braves players also dotted the chairs around the podium and stage in support of Popovec, who was hired last week as the 10th women's basketball coach in Bradley history. ...
The Key West Citizen
Key West, FL
529
Followers
2K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT
The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.https://keysnews.com
Comments / 0