Spurs' Romeo Langford: Available Saturday

 1 day ago

Langford (hamstring) is available for Saturday's game against the Warriors, Paul...

Celtics-Grizzlies injury report: Memphis resting Morant, other key players

The Boston Celtics will take on a short-handed Memphis Grizzlies team Sunday night with playoff seeding at stake. Since the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the C's will lock themselves into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a win. If they lose to Memphis and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, they'll end up with the No. 4 seed and meet the Toronto Raptors in Round 1. Losses for both Boston and Philly would give the C's the No. 3 seed, thus a first-round matchup with the Chicago Bulls.
Raptors vs. Knicks Prediction and Odds (Back the UNDER With Key Players Out)

Raptors -5.5 (-108) 219.5 (Over -108/Under -108) There’s a chance the Raptors sit OG Anunoby (questionable) and Fred VanVleet in this game, but the Knicks’ offense is going to be hurting without both Barrett and Randle. I can’t see a Tom Thibodeau led team just mailing it in...
Raptors Will Rest Fred VanVleet & Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby Expected to Play Some

Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam will get the night off. With nothing to play for Sunday night against the New York Knicks, the Toronto Raptors are planning to take it easy on their top two players in the final game of the season. VanVleet has been tending to a knee injury since before the All-Star break and while he could have returned to stay in rhythm, the organization felt he would be better off getting a little extra rest.
OG Anunoby (quad) available Sunday for Raptors

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby will play Sunday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. After entering the day with a questionable tag due to a quad contusion, Anunoby has received the green light to play. There was a report that he will likely play limited minutes in his first game back.
Raptors starting OG Anunoby (quad) for inactive Pascal Siakam on Sunday

Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby (quad) is starting in Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. After a four-game absence, Anunoby will make an appearance in Toronto's last game. In a matchup against a New York unit ranked 11th in defensive rating, our models project Anunoby to score 24.8 FanDuel points.
Goga Bitadze (foot) officially out Sunday for Pacers

Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Bitadze has been officially ruled out of action for the season finale due to foot soreness. Isaiah Jackson will likely remain in the starting five. In 50 games this season, Bitadze is averaging...
Joel Embiid and James Harden's Playing Status vs. Pistons

As the Philadelphia 76ers enter the final matchup of the 2021-2022 regular season, the team will look slightly different as some key players will get the night off. Going into the matchup, the Sixers ruled out the veteran backup power forward, Georges Niang. As Niang's been battling Patella Tendinopathy in his left knee, the veteran missed Saturday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers.
Obi Toppin Dazzles MSG Crowd as Knicks Defeat Raptors in Season Finale

A career-high 42 points for Obi Toppin capped off the Knicks’ 2021–22 season as the Knicks defeated the Raptors at home. The New York Knicks (37-45) finished their 2021–22 season with a shorthanded win over the Toronto Raptors (48-34), 105-94. It was an emphatic statement for now-rising juniors Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley, both of whom celebrated new career feats, as New York enters its offseason with a sliver of optimism for its youth.
Sixers Notebook: Joel Embiid rests while winning NBA scoring title

PHILADELPHIA — The biggest accomplishment for the 76ers on the final day of the 2021-22 season was purely mathematical. It happened mid-afternoon, when Giannis Antetokounmpo was scratched from the Milwaukee Bucks’ game with Cleveland. That ensured that Joel Embiid, at 30.6 points per game, would win the NBA scoring title, the first for a center since 1999-2000.
Toppin scores 35, Knicks rout Wizards 114-92

WASHINGTON (AP) — Obi Toppin scored a career-high 35 points, and the New York Knicks beat the Washington Wizards 114-92 on Friday night. RJ Barrett scored 14 points for the Knicks before leaving the game with a sprained right knee. His early exit came on a night when a number of key players from both teams didn’t play at all. Both teams are eliminated from playoff contention. New York (36-45) moved a game ahead of Washington (35-46) for 11th place in the Eastern Conference.
Frank Vogel learned of his firing by Lakers from media

Frank Vogel was done dirty by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. News leaked out from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Sunday night that the Lakers were firing Vogel, who had been the team’s head coach for three seasons. Not only was it awkward for Vogel’s firing to be reported right after he coached the team to a win, but it was even more weird when he was asked about the report after the game.
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Unavailable Saturday

Thompson has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs due to right Achilles injury management. Thompson tallied 33 points, four rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's win over the Lakers, but he'll sit out for the penultimate game of the regular season. Gary Payton, Damion Lee and Moses Moody should see an uptick in usage.
Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Provides game-winning knock

Swaggerty went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's win against Omaha. Swaggerty came to the plate with the score tied in the bottom of the ninth inning and delivered a game-winning single for Indianapolis. While there were questions about his status to begin the season due to his continued recovery from shoulder surgery that he underwent in June of 2021, Swaggerty has racked up 14 plate appearances early in the campaign at Triple-A. He has served exclusively as the designated hitter while working through a throwing program, so he'll likely need to prove capable of playing in the outfield before being seriously considered for a call to the big leagues.
