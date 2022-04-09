Spurs' Romeo Langford: Available Saturday

Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam will get the night off. With nothing to play for Sunday night against the New York Knicks, the Toronto Raptors are planning to take it easy on their top two players in the final game of the season. VanVleet has been tending to a knee injury since before the All-Star break and while he could have returned to stay in rhythm, the organization felt he would be better off getting a little extra rest.

NBA ・ 15 HOURS AGO