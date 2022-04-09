ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MA

Hundreds rally in Plymouth to prevent nuclear wastewater dumping into Cape Cod Bay

By Todd Kazakiewich
WCVB
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePLYMOUTH, Mass. — Hundreds of people are voicing their opposition to a proposal to dump 1 million gallons of processed radioactive water from Plymouth’s decommissioned Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station into the ocean off the Massachusetts coast. A rally against the proposal by Holtec International, the company that...

www.wcvb.com

Comments / 6

Related
CBS Boston

Cape Cod Bay Speed Restrictions In Place ‘Due To The Ongoing Presence Of Right Whales’

BOSTON (CBS) — Cape Cod boaters are being told to slow down for whales for the next two months. Massachusetts Environmental Police said Tuesday that “Due to the ongoing presence of Right Whales in Cape Cod Bay, a mandatory speed restriction is in place through May 15.” Boats that are smaller than 65 feet need to travel at 10 knots or slower in the area. It’s against the law for boats to get closer than 500 yards to a right whale. “The Massachusetts Environmental Police will be strictly enforcing the speed restriction,” LTC Patrick Moran said in a statement. Due to the ongoing presence of Right Whales in Cape Cod Bay, a mandatory speed restriction is in place through May 15. https://t.co/nz3HBD3pg5 pic.twitter.com/krWD50ZwXU — MAEnviroPolice (@MAEnviroPolice) March 15, 2022 The critically endangered North Atlantic Right Whale population has dropped to dangerously low levels.  In 2021, the numbers dropped to an estimated 336, which is believed to be the lowest figure in almost two decades. Humans are the biggest threat to whales, with fishing entanglement and boat strikes proving deadly.  
CARS
WCVB

Help wanted: Cape Cod businesses in need of more employees for summer season

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Businesses on the popular Massachusetts summer destination of Cape Cod are preparing for a boom and are doing everything they can to fill open positions. "I have all the business I need. I just don't have the staff right now," said Matt Tropeano, chef and owner of Spoon and Seed in Hyannis.
ECONOMY
NECN

Fate of Radioactive Waste at Plymouth Nuclear Site Continues to Raise Concerns

The Plymouth Board of Health has issued a resolution strongly opposing any potential plan to dump nearly 1 million gallons of radioactive waste into Cape Cod Bay. This comes amid ongoing conversations about how Holtec International, which purchased Plymouth's Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in 2019, intends to complete the plant's decommissioning. While Holtec says no final decisions have been made about what it will do with Pilgrim's radioactive waste, many in the area fear it will be released into the bay.
PLYMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plymouth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Plymouth, MA
Business
Plymouth, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Duxbury, MA
FOXBusiness

The key to saving Ukraine and defeating Putin may lie in Pennsylvania

Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst American State For Healthcare

There are 920,000 hospital beds in America. Most people don’t have to use them. However, 145 million Americans go to emergency rooms each year, which is where a large percentage of U.S. residents get their only medical treatment. The COVID-19 pandemic changed American healthcare radically. Large numbers of doctors retired or were driven out of […]
HEALTH SERVICES
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Cape Cod Bay#Nuclear Power#Holtec International#The Plymouth Select Board
US News and World Report

State: Nursing Home Residents to Be Moved Due to Violations

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut health officials have ordered the immediate transfer of all 94 residents of a Wallingford nursing home to other care centers after finding dangerous safety violations during an investigation spurred by two resident deaths, according to the state Department of Public Health. The department's commissioner,...
WALLINGFORD, CT
92 Moose

The Oldest Restaurant In America Is A Short Drive From Maine

As New England was one of the first places to be settled by Europeans, it should not be a surprise that Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island are home to some really old restaurants and pubs. The Jameson Tavern in Freeport, Maine, for example. Or, Boston's Warren Tavern....
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WCVB

Massachusetts announces plan to stop housing inmates at maximum security prison MCI-Cedar Junction

NORFOLK, Mass. — Over the next two years, Massachusetts will gradually end the use of one of the state's maximum-security prisons. Citing the state's historic low prison population and "the aging facility’s exorbitant maintenance costs," The Massachusetts Department of Correction announced a three-phased plan to suspend housing operations at MCI-Cedar Junction in Walpole. Officials said the plan was the result of an agency-wide review that looked for cost-saving options and operational improvements.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Boston Has New Way to Get Rid of Rats

The City of Boston has a new way to get rid of troublesome rats. A pair of new devices that cost more than $2,000 apiece suffocate rodents with carbon monoxide, which officials said leads to a quick and painless death. The machines, which are made by California-based Gopher X, allow...
BOSTON, MA
Newport Buzz

Rhode Island Senate Passes Plastic Bag Ban

The Rhode Island Senate today passed the Plastic Waste Reduction Act that was introduced by Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, North Providence, Providence). The legislation (2022-S 2446) is designed to reduce the use of plastic bags by retail establishments by offering recyclable bag options and providing penalties for violations.
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

Boston Public Schools Drops Garelick Farms As Milk Vendor After Contamination Issue

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Public Schools is canceling its upcoming orders with Garelick Farms after two students found hand sanitizer inside their milt cartons. Neither of the students drank the milk, saying it smelled off. Garelick Farms told WBZ-TV it received a complaint about a watery substance found in some milk that it delivered to Boston Public Schools. An inspection report issued Wednesday shows that some younger students reported to a teacher’s assistant that the milk “smelled funny” and that one carton “had a very strong smell of bleach.” The milk cartons had a sell-by date of April 10. Boston Public Schools are now searching for a new milk vendor.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Here’s why Mayor Wu and other mayors say undocumented immigrants should be able to get driver’s licenses

Earlier this year the Massachusetts House of Representatives passed a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain a state driver’s license. The legislation, called the “Act relative to work and family mobility,” was well received in the House, and passed with a 120-36 vote, which Pablo Ruiz, the political director of union 32BJ, said gives advocates hope for the future of the bill.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy