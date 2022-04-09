ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labette Community College prepares to open new athletic complex

By Andre Louque
 1 day ago

PARSONS, Kan. – Officials are close to opening a new athletic complex at Labette Community College in Parsons, Kansas.

The original gym was built in the 1980s however. it was not big enough to accommodate all the programs and athletics Labette offered.

Since then, the school has worked on renovating the space. Now, work is progressing on an addition to house a number of programs for the campus.

“Our coaches have done an amazing job in the past of recruiting students, but they come to campus and they’re like ‘wow, my high school is nicer than this’, and that’s not what you want to hear,” said Lindi Forbes of the LCC  Foundation & Alumni Association. “We’re a college and we do amazing things and are creating future leaders in the community and beyond, and we want to have the facilities to have a first-class experience for those students, just like they deserve.”

Forbes says they’re looking forward to a building dedication this fall for the new athletic complex.

