ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox's AJ Pollock: Not concerned about hamstring issue

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Pollock believes the hamstring injury that caused him to exit Saturday's game against the Tigers to be a...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn (hip) at DH Friday afternoon

Chicago White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn (hip) is starting at designated hitter and batting eighth versus left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers. Vaughn dealt with a hip issue for most of Spring Training, but he is ready for the start of the season. Josh Harrison is on second base and Jake Burger is on third base, while Yoan Moncada (oblique) opens the year on the injured list. The White Sox's full lineup for Friday's season opener: AJ Pollock RF, Luis Robert CF, Jose Abreu 1B, Yasmani Grandal C, Eloy Jimenez LF, Leury Garcia SS, Harrison 2B, Vaughn DH, Burger 3B. Lucas Giolito is starting at pitcher for the White Sox.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott not in Phillies' Saturday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is sitting Saturday in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stott is being replaced at third base by Alec Bohm versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 4 plate appearances this season, Stott has a .500 batting average with a 1.250...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Arizona Sports

D-backs can’t overcome Sean Manaea’s 7 no-hit innings in loss to Padres

PHOENIX — It was deja vu all over again for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night. In a 3-0 loss to the Padres at Chase Field, the D-backs were once again no-hit by a San Diego starter for six innings for the second consecutive night. This time around, it came from the left arm of Sean Manaea, who finished with seven strikeouts and one walk in seven no-hit innings on 88 pitches (66 strikes).
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
numberfire.com

Phillies' Alec Bohm sitting Sunday

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Alec Bohm as a starter for their Sunday game against the Oakland Athletics. Bohm will sit out Sunday's series finale with the A's while Johan Camargo starts at third base and bats seventh. Our models project 437 more plate appearances this season for Bohm,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox observations: Giolito's injury to Pollock's debut

The White Sox looked primed for their first Opening Day win since 2018 with some ninth-inning heroics from Andrew Vaughn. But instead of jubilation, the day was ruined by a fielding error, a bullpen collapse and yet another injury to a big-time player. After only throwing 61 pitches, Lucas Giolito left the game with “abdominal tightness” with no additional information on the extent of his injury. His status is certainly the biggest storyline to follow moving forward, but there were other big observations from Game 1 of the 2022 season, as well.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Danny Mendick starting for Chicago Sunday

The Chicago White Sox listed Danny Mendick as their starter at second base for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Mendick will play second base and bat ninth Sunday, while Josh Harrison slides to third base and Jake Burger rides pine. Mendick has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Giants' Mauricio Dubon: Doubles against Miami

Dubon went 1-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Marlins. Dubon didn't start in either of the first two games of the regular season, but he joined the lineup for Sunday's series finale. The 27-year-old figures to play a utility role for the Giants while Tommy La Stella (Achilles) and Evan Longoria (finger) are sidelined, but it's possible that he'll lose his spot on the major-league roster once the two infielders are able to return.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamstring Injury#White Sox#Tigers#Mlb Com
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Works four frames

Kopech allowed one run on two hits and two walks over four innings in Sunday's win over the Tigers. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision. Kopech coughed up an RBI triple to Victor Reyes in the second inning but kept the Tigers off the board otherwise. He started in four of his 44 appearances last season and never threw more than five innings in a single outing. The White Sox look to finally be stretching him out as a full-time starter after he missed the entire 2019 and 2020 seasons. Kopech is lined up to face the Rays at home next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Luis Robert: Fills stat sheet Sunday

Robert went 1-for-5 with two runs scored and a stolen base Sunday against the Tigers. Robert hit a single in his first at-bat and immediately stole second base before coming around to score. He reached base on a fielder's choice in his next plate appearance, resulting in his second run scored of the game. Robert has only one extra-base hit through 13 plate appearances early in the 2022 campaign, but he has two stolen bases and has yet to strike out.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Three more hits

Pena went 3-for-5 with a double and a run in a 4-1 win against the Angels on Sunday. That's now three hits on two occasions for the young shortstop, who doubled in the first inning, singled in the third and singled and scored in the eighth. Though the move was most likely due to veterans Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley receiving a rest day, manager Dusty Baker expressed confidence in Pena by moving him up to the No. 2 spot in the order for Sunday's game.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Twins' Gary Sanchez: Not starting Saturday

Sanchez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mariners, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sanchez served as the designated hitter in Friday's Opening Day matchup and went 0-for-4, but he hit a deep fly ball to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning that came within feet of leaving the yard. Alex Kirilloff will DH while Nick Gordon starts in left field Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sits in series finale

Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Iglesias started at shortstop the first two games of the season and will head to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for Colorado.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Slated for IL stint

Manager Tony La Russa said Saturday that Giolito (abdomen) will "definitely" require a trip to the 10-day injured list due to a low abdominal strain, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. La Russa is optimistic that Giolito will be able to return after missing just two starts, and the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Launches first long ball

Alfaro went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 10-5 victory against the Diamondbacks. Alfaro went back-to-back with Jurickson Profar in the second inning to stake San Diego to an early 5-0 lead it wouldn't relinquish. The former Marlin is splitting time behind the dish with Austin Nola but has performed well thus far, going 3-for-8 with a double and home run in two games.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Blasts first homer as Philly

Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run against Oakland in a 4-2 victory Saturday. Castellanos got Philadelphia off to a fast start with a 426-foot, two-run shot to center field off Cole Irvin in the first inning. The long ball was his first this season on the heels of the career-best 34 long balls he hit in 2021. Castellanos has gone 2-for-8 with a pair of extra-base hits and three RBI through his first two contests of the campaign.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Working as reliever

Manager Tony La Russa said Sunday that Lopez will work out of the bullpen for the time being, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Vince Velasquez is Chicago's No. 5 starter to open the campaign with Lance Lynn (knee) out, and Lopez will remain in relief for now despite the fact Lucas Giolito is headed to the injured list after suffering an abdominal strain Opening Day. Lopez is likely to receive some starts at some point this season, but they apparently won't be coming in the immediate future.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' DJ Stewart: Sent down Sunday

Stewart was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Stewart appeared off the bench in each of the first three games of the season and went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts. He played in 100 games for the major-league club last year, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him rejoin the Orioles as outfield depth at some point.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy