Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged — again

NPR
 2 days ago

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged — again — after rekindling their romance last year, to the delight of Bennifer fans everywhere. Lopez shared the news in her newsletter, On the JLo, with a...

text.npr.org

Bridget Mulroy

Jennifer Garner Unhappy After Ex Affleck & J Lo Announce Purchase of New Home

An old picture of Ben Affleck and J Lo shared by TMZ, the couple is now buying a $50M home together.(@tmz_tv/Instagram) Actor Ben Affleck finds himself amid an ex-lovers’ quarrel, according to reports from Radar. Affleck and [ex-wife] Jennifer Garner were seen quarreling on the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend. The couple was seen in the middle of a heated argument near Garner's car.
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
Daily Mail

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama, 16, receives support from her father and Kourtney Kardashian after announcing her new role as an ambassador for PrettyLittleThing

Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler's daughter Alabama has been unveiled as the latest brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing on Monday. After announcing the exciting news to her more than 1.1 million Instagram followers, the 16-year-old singer received supportive comments from her dad and future stepmother Kourtney Kardashian. 'Let’s goooooo,'...
SheKnows

Ben Affleck Was Absolutely Beaming Watching Jennifer Lopez Accept Her iHeartRadio Icon Award

Click here to read the full article. Another day, a new Bennifer update. Just when we learned Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly paying a pretty penny for their first family home, the twosome attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards last night — and, yes, they looked as sweet as you can imagine. But one particular moment really stuck out to us. While Lopez accepted her Icon Award, Affleck was spotted in the audience, beaming with pride, and giving his lady a standing ovation. As Lopez took the stage to receive her iHeartRadio Icon Award, everyone in attendance at the Shrine...
musictimes.com

Willow Smith Performs Live on Show That Made Father a Laughingstock Again

On her return to Saturday Night Live, Camila Cabello brought a guest with her. A very famous, controversial singer today because of her father. The Grammy Award nominee, 25, performed "Psychofreak" with Willow Smith, who is featured on the music video herself. Camila Cabello has returned as musical guest on SNL this weekend during an episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.
NPR

Britney Spears announces she's pregnant

Britney Spears is pregnant, the 40-year-old pop star announced on Instagram Monday. Spears wrote in her post that shortly after a trip to Maui with her fiancé, Sam Asghari, she started to gain weight. She wrote, "So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby."
The Independent

Maisie Williams ‘resented’ Arya in Game of Thrones when she reached puberty

Maisie Williams has reflected on starring in Game of Thrones while going through puberty.The actor, who is now 24, was cast in the HBO fantasy epic a few months after her 12th birthday, in 2009. She spent the entirety of her teenage years on the show, which ended in 2019.In a new interview, Williams has recalled the day she was first handed a bra in the Game of Thrones costume trailer.Talking about how that moment represented a distancing from the way people saw Arya Stark – as a scrappy fighter more into swords than dresses – she told GQ...
E! News

Sam Asghari Reacts to Britney Spears’ Pregnancy

Watch: Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Talks Wedding Plans. She did it again! Britney Spears is about to be a mom of three. After the "Womanizer" singer, 40, announced that she and her fiancé Sam Asghari were expecting, the soon-to-be-father took to social media to celebrate the news with his followers.
Popculture

'Little People, Big World': Isabel Roloff Owns up to Major Mistake

Former Little People, Big World star Isabel Roloff apologized to fans for using filters often on Instagram. A recent discussion with her husband, Jacob Roloff, inspired her to talk about filters in two recent Instagram Story posts. When she had trouble finding a good filter to use for a social media post, Jacob suggested this was another reason why people should not use them. Isabel told him, "Some people are born beautiful," but she quickly realized she shouldn't put herself down.
