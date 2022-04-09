ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

3 Reasons Not to Buy a 2022 Jeep Wrangler

By Tim Harding
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’re shopping for a new versatile off-road SUV, the Jeep Wrangler is on your list. Although it’s well-known as one of the best performing off-road options, there are a few downsides. Overall, the Wrangler is an excellent choice. However, there are some significant reasons not to buy a 2022 Jeep...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 25

1 Vet
1d ago

Looks like the article was written by Ford! lol I order a 2022 wrangler rubicon will be getting it mid May, would never buy a ford

Reply(2)
9
Free America
1d ago

3 reasons not to buy a jeep ? JEEP JEEP JEEP had a brand new 2016 jeep grand Cherokee for 6 months nothing bot software problems controlling many issues on jeep never was fixed went way up the corporate ladder nothing but trash I took care of it myself SOLD IT in 2017 had it for 9 months you can't give me a jeep HELL to the no no no no no there will always be jeep buyer tho there choice there pain and suffering 🙄🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣yep it's a jeep thing you won't understand 🙄🙄🙄don't want to been there done that I learn from my lessons .......

Reply(1)
4
Melanie Anne
1d ago

Written by people who don't get it. That's okay, it's a Jeep thing and no one expects you to understand

Reply(5)
6
Related
MotorBiscuit

3 Reasons to Buy a Toyota bZ4X Instead of a RAV4

The Toyota RAV4 is the most popular SUV in America. Despite its popularity, there are better options on the market. The RAV4 may be the most popular SUV in the present, but what about Toyota’s future? The bZ4X is a better buy as gas prices rise and the automotive industry shifts toward producing electric vehicles.
GAS PRICE
torquenews.com

Jeep Teases a Wrangler Rubicon for the Upcoming 2022 Easter Jeep Safari

Jeep's latest tease for this year's Easter Jeep Safari promises a Wrangler Rubicon with incredible capability and legendary 4x4 skills. Jeep is out with another sketch teasing this year’s 2022 Easter Jeep Safari and it appears it will be a special treat for all off-roading fans. The sketch pays tribute to Jeep’s legendary 4x4 capability. The vehicle appears to be the most powerful and capable Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392.
MOAB, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeep Wrangler#New Cars#Tires#Ford Maverick#Vehicles
torquenews.com

Six Vehicles with Fatal Engines or Transmissions to Avoid

After working on cars for over 20 years, this mechanic lists and discusses six vehicles with fatal engines or transmissions that virtually destroys the value of the vehicle and your car budget. Don’t Walk---RUN from These Vehicles Listed. Here is some need-to-know info in a “Do Not Buy” video...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Is In Hot Water With Angry Customers Again

In the age of late-stage capitalism, corporate greed knows no bounds. It is a well-known fact that many American companies exploit cheap labor to manufacture goods at low costs. Why? To generate more profit for shareholders. We've seen these dubious tactics play out in the automotive industry too, and one of the biggest players, General Motors, has been found bending consumers over a barrel on numerous occasions. Who can forget the class action lawsuit against GM for the massive fire debacle that affected the Chevrolet Bolt EV not so long ago? Or that time it ignored a very serious issue with the Chevrolet Camaro? Well, the automotive giant's latest scandal has just hit, and Chevrolet Silverado and Tahoe owners are not happy.
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

No One Wants to Buy These Worst-Selling Pickup Trucks

If you follow along with automotive industry trends, you’ve likely heard about the best-selling pickup trucks. Everyone wants to know why the Ford F-150 has sold so well for decades, but what about models that don’t sell well? No one wants to buy these worst-selling pickup trucks; why is that?
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
MotorBiscuit

Will Old Cars Eventually Be Banned?

Some countries, such as the members of the E.U., are considering banning all new gas cars by 2035. As the car fleet goes electric, restoring, insuring, and even fueling up our classic trucks and cars may become complex. But it is very unlikely that classic cars will ever be banned outright.
CARS
torquenews.com

One of the Best Toyotas Ever Made You Should Look for Used

Looking for a used Toyota, but unsure which model is one of the best you should be focused on during a used car search? Here’s one surprising recommendation from a Toyota mechanic and automotive expert that is not a Corolla or a Camry…or even a Lexus---that he calls a “gem” IF it has been taken care of over the years.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

CANCELED! Tesla Cybertruck Is Dead

In what must be the most shocking news story of the year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed production of the long-awaited Cybertruck has been canceled. The reason? Ongoing development costs have far exceeded the original budget. The controversial-looking EV truck is no longer a viable business case. "Very sad to say we've made the tough decision to cancel our Cybertruck," Musk wrote. "I know there will be plenty of disappointed customers and all pre-orders will be promptly refunded. The decision was made in the best interest of Tesla and its future."
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Can You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle Battery?

If you have decided your next new car will be an electric vehicle, there might still be a lot of unknowns in the process. How do you charge your new EV? What kind of insurance do you need? And more importantly, can you jump-start an electric vehicle battery?. You can...
ACCIDENTS
MotorBiscuit

Pickup Trucks With the Best MPG Gas Mileage in 2022

In the past, you couldn’t find many efficient pickup trucks. However, these days, there are trucks in the compact, midsize, and full-size segments that provide respectable fuel economy. While not at the efficiency levels of sedans and SUVs, many truck models hold their own for gas mileage, especially ones that offer a hybrid powertrain. View the pickup trucks with the best mpg gas mileage in 2022.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

This Pickup Truck Has the Worst Resale Value: or Does It?

Nissan is trying hard to get its mojo back. One way is with the upcoming 2023 Nissan Frontier midsize truck. The current Frontier has remained almost unchanged since its introduction in 2011. That said, it should also be working on an all-new full-size Titan pickup. Truck fans have mostly abandoned the current model, based on its production numbers.
BUYING CARS
Top Speed

The Z28 '70 Camaro Shows The '65 Pontiac GTO How Its Done - gallery

You can't ignore the thrill of stock (on paper) old-school muscle cars max it out on the drag strip, and these two pony cars are no different certainly fit that bill rather well. The first of our contenders for today includes this beefy 1970 Chevy Camaro, this one with the...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

89K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy