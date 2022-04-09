MO: FUNERAL FOR VICTIM OF ORLANDO PARK DEATH

Related
A 14-year-old boy fell to his death from a 430ft high ride at the ICON theme park in Orlando
Tyre Sampson, 14, from Missouri, was visiting from St. Louis, Missouri, when he fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride at ICON Park in Florida.
14-Year-Old Missouri Teen Plunges To His Death On Ride At Orlando’s Icon Park While On Spring Break
A spring break trip to Orlando went from fun in the sun to tragic for a Missouri family after losing a loved one at a Florida amusement park. Fourteen-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death from the Free Fall drop tower at Icon Park on Thursday night. The teen was visiting the tourist spot with his football team. Fox 35 Orlando reported that emergency services came to the park after a caller phoned 911. Witnesses at Icon Park told Orange County deputies they watched in horror as Tyre fell from the Free Fall.
YK Osiris Wants To Cover Funeral Cost Of 14-Year-Old Boy Who Died At Orlando Amusement Park
YK Osiris wants to do a good deed to help the family of a teen who lost his life in Florida last week. In his Instagram Stories on Saturday (March 26), YK re-shared the story of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who passed away after falling from Free Fall — the “world’s tallest free-standing drop tower” — at ICON Park in Orlando on Thursday (March 24).
Father of teenager who fell to death at Orlando theme park questions why ride went ahead
A father of a teenage boy who fell to his death from a theme park ride has said he wants answers as to why his son was allowed on the attraction.Tyre Sampson, 14, from St Louis, was visiting ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, as part of an American football programme.He fell out of the restraints of the Orlando Free Fall attraction and was rushed to hospital, where he died on Thursday night. The teenager boarded the ride with two friends, but began to feel uneasy as the ride was climbing to its highest point. Speaking days after his death,...
Tyre Sampson: Child who fell to his death from Orlando amusement park ride identified
The teenager who plunged to his death from the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower ride at a Florida amusement park has been identified as a 14-year-old straight-A student who was on vacation with a friend’s family.Tyre Sampson, from Missouri, died on Thursday night when he fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride at ICON Park in Orlando just after 11pm.The teenager was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.Orange County Sheriff John Mina released the boy’s name at a press conference on Friday saying that the evidence so far pointed to his death being “a terrible...
Father, coach of teen who fell to death on Orlando's ICON Park ride speak out
ORLANDO, Fla. — A14-year-old boy died after falling from the Free Fall ride at ICON Park in Orlando Thursday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. We're now hearing from people who knew the victim, Tyre Sampson. Tyre's dad Yarnell Sampson spoke out publicly Friday afternoon. WESH 2...
Witness recounts moments after teen falls to his death at ICON Park in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been a rough last couple of days for 20-year-old Montrey Williams. “Just seeing that replaying over and over in my head, like, it’s really rough,” the Orlando native said. Williams recalled Thursday night when Tyre Sampson, 14, lost his life after somehow...
