Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Arch Manning Takes Surprise Visit: College Football World Reacts
For a while now, five-star quarterback Arch Manning has reportedly been considering just Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. However, a new school might be entering the mix. According to a report, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class took a surprise visit to the University...
Look: Elite Transfer Player Loved His Nebraska Visit
Nebraska football hosted a premier transfer this weekend when it welcomed TCU defensive end Ochaun Mathis to Lincoln. Mathis made second-team All-Big 12 each of the last two seasons and was named honorable mention Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2020. He’d be a massive addition to a Cornhusker defense that is looking to get back to return to its “Blackshirt” roots.
Veteran OL Trent Hixson's 'giant leap' this spring leaves Frost, Huskers feeling good about center spot
Nebraska’s offensive coaching staff knew going into spring football that they would not have a complete picture of the offensive line over the 15-practice session. Injuries to a couple of key young players in tackles Teddy Prochazka and Turner Corcoran took away new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola’s ability to see all of the different combinations he’ll potentially have at his disposal this fall. The Huskers may have answered one...
4 observations from Wisconsin football's 10th spring practice
The University of Wisconsin football team focused on cleaning things up at Tuesday’s spring practice. Saturday’s work was essentially a scrimmage and it featured the most 11-on-11 plays reporters have seen this spring. But the Badgers had longer individual and small-group portions of practice to hammer home some fundamentals. UW has five practices remaining between this week and next, and players are making their pushes to be high on the...
WOWT
Female veterans come together for Bombshell Patriots Conference
Omaha Metro Transit unveiled its final draft for future plans. Huskers Spring Game brings economic boost for Lincoln. The annual Spring Game at Memorial Stadium brings many fans to the Lincoln area. Lighter winds and warmer today. Updated: 16 hours ago. Finally some lighter winds this morning, but starting on...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former dual-sport star high school athlete Dion Ford was shot and killed in a robbery in Minnesota
Dion Ford the former Central High School dual sport athlete was shot and killed trying to protect himself during a robbery. According to reports, the 6’4 athlete was killed outside a convenience store in St. Paul Thursday night. Ford who was a star basketball player and standout football player...
Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
Yardbarker
Report: Oklahoma Loses Second Player Today to Transfer Portal
Monday morning, the same website reported that senior guard Elijah Harkless had entered the portal. Entering the portal does not necessarily mean a player is leaving. It only means he’s being allowed, by NCAA rule, to explore the option of transferring and can entertain offers from other programs. Issanza,...
KWQC
Quad City Storm ready for first playoff game in franchise history Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Storm will play the first playoff game in franchise history Wednesday night in game one of a best of three series against Fayetteville. The puck is set to dtop at 7:10 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center.
Look: Epic College Softball Home Run Is Going Viral
An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
Wyoming Cowboys looking for next men up at linebacker with Chad Muma leaving for NFL
LARAMIE – Chad Muma has been busy preparing to start a new job in the NFL. The All-American tackling machine still carved out some time to help Wyoming’s transition without him patrolling the middle of the defense. Muma, who mentored Easton Gibbs to replace him at the middle linebacker spot, helped recruit Michigan State transfer Cole DeMarzo and watched film with all of UW's linebackers before spring practice began. ...
Watch Prairie Dogs Adorably Delay Baseball Game And Have A Field Day
"Only in North Dakota man," wrote the sports reporter who shared the video.
Iowa Basketball Searching for Reinforcements
Fran McCaffery, Staff Looking to Supplement '22-23 Roster
Sioux City Journal
Bandits defeat Rapid City in first road game of season
RAPID CITY, S.D.-- Still perfect. The Sioux City Bandits kept their season record unblemished on Saturday in Rapid City, as the Bandits beat the Marshals, 45-28. Sioux City quarterback Lorenzo Brown continued his hot start to the season by throwing 10 completions for 124 yards and three passing touchdowns. Brown...
