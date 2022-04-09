Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Related
Arch Manning Takes Surprise Visit: College Football World Reacts
For a while now, five-star quarterback Arch Manning has reportedly been considering just Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. However, a new school might be entering the mix. According to a report, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class took a surprise visit to the University...
Daily Nebraskan
Four takeaways from the Red-White Scrimmage
The Nebraska defense defeated the Nebraska offense 43-39 in an unorthodox spring game. On a beautiful Lincoln afternoon, the Memorial Stadium crowd got its first taste of the 2022 Huskers, although the team is saving its biggest tricks until the regular season. With spring ball officially commenced, here are four...
Look: Elite Transfer Player Loved His Nebraska Visit
Nebraska football hosted a premier transfer this weekend when it welcomed TCU defensive end Ochaun Mathis to Lincoln. Mathis made second-team All-Big 12 each of the last two seasons and was named honorable mention Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2020. He’d be a massive addition to a Cornhusker defense that is looking to get back to return to its “Blackshirt” roots.
Look: Epic College Softball Home Run Is Going Viral
An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former dual-sport star high school athlete Dion Ford was shot and killed in a robbery in Minnesota
Dion Ford the former Central High School dual sport athlete was shot and killed trying to protect himself during a robbery. According to reports, the 6’4 athlete was killed outside a convenience store in St. Paul Thursday night. Ford who was a star basketball player and standout football player...
4 observations from Wisconsin football's 10th spring practice
The University of Wisconsin football team focused on cleaning things up at Tuesday’s spring practice. Saturday’s work was essentially a scrimmage and it featured the most 11-on-11 plays reporters have seen this spring. But the Badgers had longer individual and small-group portions of practice to hammer home some fundamentals. UW has five practices remaining between this week and next, and players are making their pushes to be high on the...
Clemson basketball makes a splash in the transfer portal
Today, Clemson basketball head coach Brad Brownell landed a big commitment as guard Jaelin Llewellyn committed from the transfer portal. After taking his official Clemson visit this past weekend, the first team-all- Ivy League guard decided Tiger Town is where he wants to play his final season. This is a big signing for the Tigers as the guard position became increasingly thin with both Al-Amir Dawes and Nick Honor electing to enter the transfer portal. Last season for Princeton, the first team-all- Ivy League guard averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists a game while shooting nearly 45% from the field and 39% from three. His performance helped lead Princeton to a No.1 seed in the Ivy League tournament, with a close loss to Yale in the championship ending their hopes at a spot in the tournament. Jaelin Llewellyn is a happy addition to the team and has the opportunity to have a significant impact next season for Brownell and the Tigers.
NU partnering with NIL advisory firm Altius Sports
As the name, image and likeness landscape continues to evolve in college athletics, Nebraska is partnering with another company to help it navigate the path forward. The Athletic Department announced Tuesday a partnership with Altius Sports Partners, an NIL advisory and education firm, becoming the latest in a slew of schools to work with the group. “Their expertise, guidance and creativity will be an important component of Nebraska being a...
Sioux City Journal
Bandits defeat Rapid City in first road game of season
RAPID CITY, S.D.-- Still perfect. The Sioux City Bandits kept their season record unblemished on Saturday in Rapid City, as the Bandits beat the Marshals, 45-28. Sioux City quarterback Lorenzo Brown continued his hot start to the season by throwing 10 completions for 124 yards and three passing touchdowns. Brown...
