Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

The (spring game) scene: Dylan Raiola soaks in scene (and holds babies); Rich Glover offers a lesson or two
Dylan Raiola is still more than two years away from suiting up for his first college football game. And judging by his offer list, there is no guarantee he plays at Nebraska. And yet, the No. 1 quarterback recruit for 2024 and the son of former Husker great Dominic Raiola was one of the most popular stars at Saturday's Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.
Look: Elite Transfer Player Loved His Nebraska Visit
Nebraska football hosted a premier transfer this weekend when it welcomed TCU defensive end Ochaun Mathis to Lincoln. Mathis made second-team All-Big 12 each of the last two seasons and was named honorable mention Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2020. He’d be a massive addition to a Cornhusker defense that is looking to get back to return to its “Blackshirt” roots.
Veteran OL Trent Hixson's 'giant leap' this spring leaves Frost, Huskers feeling good about center spot
Nebraska’s offensive coaching staff knew going into spring football that they would not have a complete picture of the offensive line over the 15-practice session. Injuries to a couple of key young players in tackles Teddy Prochazka and Turner Corcoran took away new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola’s ability to see all of the different combinations he’ll potentially have at his disposal this fall. The Huskers may have answered one...
4 observations from Wisconsin football's 10th spring practice
The University of Wisconsin football team focused on cleaning things up at Tuesday’s spring practice. Saturday’s work was essentially a scrimmage and it featured the most 11-on-11 plays reporters have seen this spring. But the Badgers had longer individual and small-group portions of practice to hammer home some fundamentals. UW has five practices remaining between this week and next, and players are making their pushes to be high on the...
Sioux City Journal
Bandits defeat Rapid City in first road game of season
RAPID CITY, S.D.-- Still perfect. The Sioux City Bandits kept their season record unblemished on Saturday in Rapid City, as the Bandits beat the Marshals, 45-28. Sioux City quarterback Lorenzo Brown continued his hot start to the season by throwing 10 completions for 124 yards and three passing touchdowns. Brown...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former dual-sport star high school athlete Dion Ford was shot and killed in a robbery in Minnesota
Dion Ford the former Central High School dual sport athlete was shot and killed trying to protect himself during a robbery. According to reports, the 6’4 athlete was killed outside a convenience store in St. Paul Thursday night. Ford who was a star basketball player and standout football player...
Arch Manning Takes Surprise Visit: College Football World Reacts
For a while now, five-star quarterback Arch Manning has reportedly been considering just Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. However, a new school might be entering the mix. According to a report, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class took a surprise visit to the University...
Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
Look: Epic College Softball Home Run Is Going Viral
An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
News Channel Nebraska
Two home run day from Tesarek leads Pioneers in victory over Omaha North
Nebraska City - Five runs batted in from Zach Tesarek helped lead the Nebraska City Pioneers baseball team past Omaha North 13-3 on Saturday. Nebraska City had their second highest scoring output of the year as they dispatched of the Vikings in a run rule victory. Pioneer starting pitcher Sloan...
