ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

By JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jrBTp_0f4dCsTg00

Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg talks with head coach Scott Frost during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Veteran OL Trent Hixson's 'giant leap' this spring leaves Frost, Huskers feeling good about center spot

Nebraska’s offensive coaching staff knew going into spring football that they would not have a complete picture of the offensive line over the 15-practice session. Injuries to a couple of key young players in tackles Teddy Prochazka and Turner Corcoran took away new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola’s ability to see all of the different combinations he’ll potentially have at his disposal this fall. The Huskers may have answered one...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Look: Epic College Softball Home Run Is Going Viral

An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

NU partnering with NIL advisory firm Altius Sports

As the name, image and likeness landscape continues to evolve in college athletics, Nebraska is partnering with another company to help it navigate the path forward. The Athletic Department announced Tuesday a partnership with Altius Sports Partners, an NIL advisory and education firm, becoming the latest in a slew of schools to work with the group. “Their expertise, guidance and creativity will be an important component of Nebraska being a...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
City
Lincoln, NE
Wyoming News

Wyoming Cowboys looking for next men up at linebacker with Chad Muma leaving for NFL

LARAMIE – Chad Muma has been busy preparing to start a new job in the NFL. The All-American tackling machine still carved out some time to help Wyoming’s transition without him patrolling the middle of the defense. Muma, who mentored Easton Gibbs to replace him at the middle linebacker spot, helped recruit Michigan State transfer Cole DeMarzo and watched film with all of UW's linebackers before spring practice began. ...
LARAMIE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy