Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

Veteran OL Trent Hixson's 'giant leap' this spring leaves Frost, Huskers feeling good about center spot
Nebraska’s offensive coaching staff knew going into spring football that they would not have a complete picture of the offensive line over the 15-practice session. Injuries to a couple of key young players in tackles Teddy Prochazka and Turner Corcoran took away new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola’s ability to see all of the different combinations he’ll potentially have at his disposal this fall. The Huskers may have answered one...
Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
Look: Epic College Softball Home Run Is Going Viral
An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
NU partnering with NIL advisory firm Altius Sports
As the name, image and likeness landscape continues to evolve in college athletics, Nebraska is partnering with another company to help it navigate the path forward. The Athletic Department announced Tuesday a partnership with Altius Sports Partners, an NIL advisory and education firm, becoming the latest in a slew of schools to work with the group. “Their expertise, guidance and creativity will be an important component of Nebraska being a...
Wyoming Cowboys looking for next men up at linebacker with Chad Muma leaving for NFL
LARAMIE – Chad Muma has been busy preparing to start a new job in the NFL. The All-American tackling machine still carved out some time to help Wyoming’s transition without him patrolling the middle of the defense. Muma, who mentored Easton Gibbs to replace him at the middle linebacker spot, helped recruit Michigan State transfer Cole DeMarzo and watched film with all of UW's linebackers before spring practice began. ...
Wyoming News
