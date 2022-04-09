ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Top government officials positive for COVID-19 after Washington dinner

By Raquel Martin
 1 day ago
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — This week, dozens of top government officials and others tested positive for COVID-19 after a high-profile Washington dinner last weekend. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., are the latest victims. Possibly the highest profile positive case — Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She abruptly...

