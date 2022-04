The LA Galaxy look to hand the visiting Los Angeles FC its first loss of the 2022 MLS Season when the teams resume their rivalry, known as El Trafico, on Saturday. The Galaxy (3-0-2) have recorded five wins and five draws in 13 meetings with LAFC after going 1-2-0 in the 2021 season series. Third in the Western Conference, the Galaxy posted a 3-1 victory against Portland last Sunday. The LAFC (4-1-0) leads the West and is one of three remaining unbeaten teams after defeating Orlando City SC 4-2 last weekend.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO