ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXRM

La Junta police search for hit-and-run suspect

By Frank Heagle
KXRM
KXRM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MHXZE_0f4d9tQZ00

LA JUNTA, Colo — The Junta Police Department is searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run in Otero County.

It happened Saturday around 11:30 a.m. on Highway 50 in the area of Bent Avenue.

Witnesses told police they saw a vehicle, possibly a Ford Focus red in color, make a left-hand turn from West Bound Highway 50 in front of a motorcycle heading eastbound.

The vehicle did not stop and drove away from the scene. The motorcycle’s two riders were transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the accident.

If you witnessed the accident, please contact the La Junta Police Department at 719-384-2525 with any information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Officers search for Pueblo bank robbery suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. — One person is behind bars and another is on the run after a robbery at a Pueblo bank. Around noon on March 14, officers responded to the US Bank located at 2220 N. Elizabeth St. regarding a robbery. During the investigation, officers learned that a woman was a suspect in the robbery […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Missing juvenile found, mother arrested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl is safe and her mother is under arrest for violation of a custody order. On February 14, 2022, 12 year-old Kaydence Reaume was reported missing to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) from her residence on Tennis Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, near the intersection […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

CSPD: Home invasion turns into car chase, ends in fatal crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person is dead and another has been taken into custody after police say a man broke into a house, led police on a car chase, and wound up being ejected from a car. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), just before midnight Wednesday, officers were dispatched to an attempted […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRQE News 13

APD search for woman accused of shoplifting, pulling gun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are searching for a woman accused of shoplifting and pulling a gun on a security guard. Police say on December 26, 2021, an unknown female was confronted by security for shoplifting from the Walmart at 11001 Menaul NE. When security confronted her, the suspect fought with security and then brandished […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#La Junta#Ford Focus
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
1230 ESPN

Inmate Found Dead Inside Colorado Prison Likely Murdered

An inmate incarcerated in a Colorado prison was found dead in his cell and evidence shows that he was most likely a victim of homicide. The incident took place on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the early morning hours when prison guards at the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility found an inmate laying on the floor of his cell unconscious.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Scary situation leads to DWI arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bosque Farms woman is charged with aggravated DWI, accused of driving the wrong way on I-40. Police say on Sunday 23-year-old Yeiry Ruiz was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 near the Wyoming exit and nearly hit an officer. Police were able to quickly block off the interstate and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KXRM

Police looking for missing La Junta man

LA JUNTA, Colo — The La Junta Police Department needs your help finding a missing person. Ryan Rangel was last seen Wednesday night around 7:00 P.M. at the Loaf N Jug on West 3rd street in La Junta. He was reportedly wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans at the time.If you have seen Rangel […]
LA JUNTA, CO
KXRM

Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up for March 25

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Pueblo Police are looking for 23-year-old Kaylie Dora. She has a no-bond warrant for aggravated robbery. She has two warrants for failure to appear which include possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, burglary, […]
PUEBLO, CO
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for restroom intruder

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of intruding on a woman in a restroom.  According to a Facebook post, on March 16, the man pictured below went into the women’s restroom at Home Depot and entered an occupied stall. The woman inside the […]
MIDLAND, TX
KXRM

$9K worth of stolen property recovered, 3 people arrested after storage unit burglary

COLORADO SPRINGS — Several people have been arrested after police say they stole several thousand dollars’ worth of property at a local public storage unit. Beginning in mid-March, the Sand Creek Investigations Division began investigating a storage unit burglary that occurred at the Public Storage located at 2790 Janitell Road. During the burglary, police say […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy