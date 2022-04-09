ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

6 months after fatal shooting of Chicago vet, crime remains unsolved

By Rob Sneed
 1 day ago

CHICAGO — A $15,000 reward is now offered for the conviction of the gunman who killed a U.S. Army veteran in Chicago’s University Village neighborhood last fall.

Darius Teague, 29, was shot and killed October 17, 2021 in the 1000 block of West 14th Street. His body was found by police with gunshot wounds to his body and face.

This week, authorities released pictures of a vehicle and person wanted in this case.

The vehicle is described as a black SUV resembling a GMC Yukon from 2000-2006.

Teague enlisted in the army in 2014 and won several awards for his service, including a National Defense service medal.

On Saturday, family and community members came together for a balloon release and to raise awareness of the crime that remains unsolved.

“This is a time I feel we do need to come together,” Alderwoman Emma Mitts said. “This is not just about a war. This is about people’s lives

“Every victim in our community is a family member in our community,” Alderman Byron Sicho-Lopez said.

Teague’s family said they are heartbroken and don’t know why anyone would want him dead.

“He was my best friend. I can’t replace this guy, I can’t replace him,” his father Michael Teague said. “And that monster that took him from me, I hope they find you, man.”


Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (312) 747-8730.

