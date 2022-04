NEW YORK (AP) — Fans packed Yankee Stadium and red, white and blue bunting was out on a sun-splashed afternoon, just like opening days before the pandemic. Shadows had crawled across the infield by the time Josh Donaldson capped his New York debut with a performance reminiscent of the Yankees of old — their first walk-off win on opening day since Yogi Berra charged across the plate on Andy Carey’s single to beat the Washington Senators in 1957.

