Circle of Hope announces Vine2Wine to be held Aug. 20

RAINBOWS, on the 17th day of March, can dominate the heart, our whimsies, and the collective imagination. They do, after all, lead to pots of gold, or so fairy tales and folk stories tell us, and seeing the full visual spectrum spanning across a bright blue sky can lift our spirits and fill us with a sense of promise. But what happens when you spy some of those shimmery shades after the sun has bye-bye'd for the day, and the moon is high in the sky? Chances are strong that you're near a source of water, and there's mist in the air, and you're witnessing one of nature's most whimsical phenomena: the lunar rainbow. While that is quite the lovely handle, lunar rainbows are known by a more popular name, a catchy moniker that seems to have enchantingly emerged from a storybook: moonbows. Where, though, can you go to marvel at moonbows, those shimmery, starlit, seemingly unlikely wonders created in partnership with water?

ASTRONOMY ・ 24 DAYS AGO