Washington Township, NJ

Morici powers Washington Township past Bishop Eustace - Boys lacrosse recap

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Guiseppe Morici scored a career-high five goals, went 17-for-17 on face-offs and added 14 ground balls to lead Washington Township to an 8-7...

www.nj.com

Related
NJ.com

Holy Spirit defeats Delsea - Baseball recap

Ryan Spina led Holy Spirit to a 3-2 victory over Delsea in Absecon as he finished 3-3 with two RBI and one run. Delsea (2-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning thanks to a two-run single from Ryan Harrison. However, Holy Spirit (4-2) scratched across three runs in the bottom of the third to come away with the victory.
ABSECON, NJ
NJ.com

Cherry Hill East over Timber Creek in OT - Girls lacrosse recap

Sami Bloom led with three goals and two assists while Riley Morris added a hat trick as Cherry Hill East rallied to win in overtime, 10-9, over Timber Creek in Erial. Delanie Morris contributed two goals and an assist while Paige Watson struck twice for Cherry Hill East (1-4), which trailed 5-4 at halftime.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Wadley lifts Mendham past Glen Ridge - Boys lacrosse recap

Jack Wadley scored six goals to lead Mendham to a 12-4 victory over Glen Ridge at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield. Tristan Aitkenhead had two goals with an assist and Gavin Timoney added a goal and an assist for Mendham (1-2), which erupted for six second period goals to take a 7-3 halftime lead. Chris Nazarian made eight saves and Aleci Lezcano had two.
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Boys volleyball: Results and links for Monday, April 11

Burlington City (0-2) at Cinnaminson (0-3), 3:45pm. Northern Burlington (3-0) at Camden Tech (0-3), 4pm. Hopewell Valley (4-1) at Rancocas Valley (2-1), 5:30pm. Wayne Hills (1-2) vs. Hackensack (2-2) at Hackensack High School, 4:15pm. Dwight-Morrow (1-2) at Ramapo (1-3), 4:15pm. Don Bosco Prep (3-1) at Paterson Eastside (2-3), 4:15pm. Lakeland...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Mount Olive over Princeton - Boys lacrosse recap

Kyle Schiller led with six goals while Adam DeCristofaro added four goals and three assists as Mount Olive won at home, 13-9, over Princeton. Chris Walsh scored twice while Sean Carroll tallied a goal and two assists for Mount Olive (3-1), which led 8-5 at the game’s midpoint and delivered another four goals in the third period for a 12-7 advantage.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Cinnaminson over Northern Burlington - Girls lacrosse recap

Veronica Campbell scored four goals and assisted on another to lead Cinnaminson to a victory on the road over Northern Burlington, 9-4. Jenna Averill finished with three goals and one assist while Megan Nelson scored twice and assisted once for Cinnaminson (2-0), which held a 5-2 lead at halftime. Isabella...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
NJ.com

Haddonfield over West Deptford - Baseball recap

Nick Figlioli went 3-for-3 with three RBI and a stolen base as Haddonfield edged West Deptford, 3-2, in West Deptford. Bruce Parker doubled and singled and Brett Agnew, Joe Nasuti, and Scott Cowan all scored for the Bulldawgs, which scored twice in the fourth inning and once more in the sixth. Dane Samartino earned the win on the mound pitching five innings and yielding two runs on four hits and four walks with four strikeouts.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Verona tops Montclair - Baseball recap

Logan Colon had a two-run double as Verona defeated Montclair 3-2 in Montclair. Matt Vaccaro had two hits as well with Collin Knight and Ben Mackey tallying hits as well. Chris Baker also had a triple. Verona (4-0) held a 3-0 lead after the third inning and held on despite...
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

Pompton Lakes over Dwight-Englewood- Boys lacrosse recap

Zachary Maksimiak scored three goals with two assists to help Pompton Lakes earn a 9-5 win over Dwight-Englewood in Pompton Lakes. Evan Uriguen had a hat trick and an assist for Pompton Lakes (3-0). Jack Rennar had a goal and two assists, while Jimmy Novak scored twice. Luke Kondovski made seven saves in the win.
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Woodstown over Atlantic Tech - Softball recap

Grace White threw five strikeouts and no walks over 3 2/3 innings to lead Woodstown in a 3-2 win over Atlantic Tech, in Mays Landing. Woodstown (4-0) scored a go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning, and led 2-1 at the end of the third inning. Grace Clark,...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
Times Leader

Local Roundup: Crestwood edges Delaware Valley in boys lacrosse

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Crestwood had three players all score two goals as the Comets edged Delaware Valley 7-6 Friday in Wyoming Valley Conference boys lacrosse. Frank Usavage had two goals and an assist, while Noah Schultz and Brendan Dennis each scored twice. Osten Grigas...
WYOMING, PA
NJ.com

Sparta tops Morristown - Boys lacrosse recap

Ryan Rossi led the way with four goals and an assist as Sparta defeated Morristown 14-3 in Sparta. Mason Lindsay also had four goals with Sean Duthaler adding two goals and two assists. Chase Geer had two goals and an assist with Jeremy Schon scoring a goal to go along with an assist. Adam Wood tallied a goal and a game-high six assists.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

