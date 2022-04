DENVER (AP) — Connor Joe considered this homer, this moment, one of the top highlights of his burgeoning career. It’s easy to understand why. Diagnosed with testicular cancer while with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization in 2020, he underwent surgery and treatment before signing with the Colorado Rockies following that season. He’s been a fan favorite since his arrival at Coors Field — and even more now.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO