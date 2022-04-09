ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Defense & offense split halves = tie in ECU spring game

By Garrett Short, ECU Sports Information
WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y7Otk_0f4d8FWe00

GREENVILLE, N.C. — In a tale of two halves, East Carolina’s defense controlled the opening 30 minutes before the Pirates’ offense rallied in the third and fourth quarters to produce a 40-40 deadlock in the annual Purple-Gold Spring Game on Bagwell Field inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The controlled scrimmage, which implemented a modified scoring system, formally marked the end of ECU’s spring practice schedule as the Pirates will now eye preseason camp in August and the opener against NC State on Sept. 3.

The Purple defense marched out to a 25-12 halftime lead, earning points for things such as forced punts, tackles for loss, pass breakups, three-and-outs, sacks and fourth-down stops. In addition to scoring via traditional means with a one-yard Rahjai Harris run and a 19-yard field goal by Carson Smith, the offense also was awarded tallies for first downs, crossing midfield, runs over 15 yards and passes over 25 yards.

Pigs to football: 37th Pigskin Pig-Out in full swing

Sophomore quarterback Mason Garcia helped the offense outscore the defense 28-15 in the second half by completing 16-of-25 passes for 178 yards in the final two quarters before finishing the contest with an overall 23-of-35, 239-yard effort. He also engineered both of the Pirates’ scoring drives and experienced the majority of the action during the afternoon by leading seven of 14 overall possessions. Senior starter Holton Ahlers was 10-of-16 for 115 yards in the first half before sitting out the remainder of the contest.

ECU football coaches, players share spring game impressions

After being stuffed to -1 yard on its first 15 carries of the day, East Carolina’s ground game found a little more running room in the last two quarters, picking up 57 yards on 29 attempts. Redshirt freshman Joseph McKay turned in a team-high 39 yards on 13 carries, while in addition to his one-yard scoring plunge, sophomore Harris contributed 20 yards on five totes.

True freshman Brock Spalding (42 yards) and sophomore Taji Hudson (26) topped all receivers with four receptions each. Sophomore tight end Shane Calhoun, who hauled in the day’s longest grab with a 38-yarder from Ahlers, had three catches for 68 yards.

The defense, which forced only one turnover – an interception by junior safety Jireh Wilson – did account for nine tackles for lost yardage and four “touch” sacks. It got big days from junior cornerback Damel Hickman, junior outside linebacker Jack Powers and junior safety Julius Wood who each accounted for six stops and a pass breakup.

GOLD (O) 4 8 14 14 — 40
PURPLE (D) 11 14 10 5 — 40

PURPLE-GOLD GAME STATISTICS
RUSHING: Joseph McKay (13-39), Rahjai Harris (5-20, 1 TD), Keaton Mitchell (5-8), Alex Flinn (2-7), K’Daron Redfearn (1-3), Ryan Stubblefield (1-<-2>), Holton Ahlers (2-<-5>), Mason Garcia (6-<-14>). Totals –– 35-56, 1 TD (1.6 ypr).

PASSING: Mason Garcia (23-35-0, 239 yards), Holton Ahlers (10-16-0, 115 yards), Alex Flinn (2-4-0, 10 yards), Ryan Stubblefield (1-4-1, 4 yards), TEAM (0-2-0, 0 yards). Totals –– 36-61-1, 368 yards, 0 TD.

RECEIVING: Brock Spalding (4-42), Taji Hudson (4-26), Shane Calhoun (3-68), Josh Murphy (3-36), Kerry King (3-35), Andre Pegues (3-21), Joseph McKay (3-12), Jhari Patterson (2-30), Tyree Saunders (2-24), Troy Lewis (2-10), Rahjai Harris (2-4), Aaron Jarman (1-25), Jsi Hatfield (1-15), Tyler Savage (1-9), Keaton Mitchell (1-6), Terrance Copper Jr. (1-5). Totals –– 36-368, 0 TD.

TACKLES: Damel Hickman (6, 0.5 TFL/-1, 1 PBU), Jack Powers (6, 1 PBU), Julius Wood (6, 1 PBU), Teylor Jackson (5, 2 TFL/-14, 2 sacks/-14), Devon King (5), Teagan Wilk (4, 0.5 TFL/-1, 1 PBU), Xavier Smith (4, 2.5 TFL/-10, 2 sacks/9), Jacoby Simpson (4, 1 TFL/-1), Myles Berry (4), Elijah Robinson (4, 1 TFL/-2), Malik Fleming (3, 1 PBU), Demetrius Mauney (3), Gerard Stringer (3), Immanuel Hickman (3, 0.5 TFL/-1), Jeremy Lewis (3), Jayden Chalmers (3), Shawn Dourseau (3, 1 PBU), Daren Perry (3), Jireh Wilson (2, 1 INT), Isaiah Brown-Murray (2), Jonathan Coleman II (2), Chad Stephens (2), G’Mone Wilson (2), D’Anta Johnson (2), Sean Tucker (1), Cruz Temple (1), Rick D’Abreu (1), Ty Moss (1), Samuel Dankah (1), Eric Doctor (1, 1 TFL/-5, 1 PBU), Trevon Hayes (1), Elijah Morris (1, 1 PBU), Shaundre Mims (1), J.D. Lampley (1), J’Vian McCray (1).

PUNTING: Sully Hardin (1-48, 48.0 ypp), Andrew Conrad (1-43, 43.0 ypp), Luke Larsen (3-121, 40.3), David Chapeau (2-68, 34.0 ypp).

TOTAL OFFENSE/TOTAL DEFENSE: 96-424 (4.4 ypp)

QUARTERBACK FIRST DOWN/SCORING CHART
Holton Ahlers – 5 first downs (punt, punt, punt, missed FG)
Mason Garcia – 15 first downs, 1 TD, 1 FG (punt, missed FG, punt, TD, downs, FG, downs)
Ryan Stubblefield – 1 first down (interception, punt)
Alex Flinn – 1 first down (punt)

FUMBLES/LOST: 2/0

INTERCEPTIONS: 1 (Jireh Wilson/no return)

PENALTIES: 4 (4/offense, 0/defense)

TRADITIONAL SCORING (1 TD, 1 FG):
3rd QTR (8:50) – Rahjai Harris 1 run (Carson Smith kick)
4th QTR (4:53) – Smith 19 field goal

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

ECU baseball takes Game One at Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — East Carolina captured game one of a weekend series at College of Charleston Saturday at Patriot Points Ballpark. The game, which was suspended Friday due to rain and field conditions, picked back up today at 1 p.m. with the Pirates winning 8-5. With the win the Pirates improved to 10-8 on the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WNCT

ECU women tie for ninth at Briar’s Creek Invitational

Tournament: Briar’s Creek InvitationalLocation: Johns Island, S.C.Course: The Golf Club at Briar’s CreekECU Finish: T9th of 17 teams (293-306-296=895; +31)Top ECU Individual: Oda Sofie Kilsti (T18th, 74-74-72=220; +4) JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. – Junior Oda Sofie Kilsti (74-74-72) shot a 4-over par score of 220 at the Briar’s Creek Invitational to lead East Carolina to a […]
GOLF
WNCT

ECU-College of Charleston game suspended, will play two Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Game one of the weekend series between East Carolina and College of Charleston has been suspended due to potential rain in the area/field conditions. Both teams will resume the contest at 1 p.m. (ET) with the second game of the weekend set to begin 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first. The […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WNCT

ECU finishes tied for 11th at General Hackler Championship

Tournament: General Hackler ChampionshipLocation: Myrtle Beach, S.C.Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club (par-72, 7,233-yards)ECU Finish: t11th of 15 teams (294-290-290=874/ 1–over par)Top ECU Individual: Stephen Carroll (71-75-71=217/1over par) MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Graduate senior Stephen Carroll carded a 1-over par 217 finishing tied for 32nd at the General Hackler Championships Monday evening. Carroll posted […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
College Sports
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
Greenville, NC
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Flinn
Person
Josh Murphy
WNCT

‘We are better than this’: 4 charged in deadly apartment shooting in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Four men have been charged in connection to a deadly apartment shooting that happened in mid-March. We previously reported that Spartanburg County deputies responded to Quail Pointe Apartments just after 4 p.m. on March 13 in reference to several people with firearms that were seen in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Obamas, students cheer high court’s 1st Black female justice

WASHINGTON (AP) — “On this vote, the yeas are 53, the nays are 47, and this nomination is confirmed,” Vice President Kamala Harris said from her chair presiding over the Senate. Then, she smiled. And with that, the nation’s first female and first Black vice president announced...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WNCT

Weather forces time change for ECU baseball, softball games

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Due to potential inclement weather in the area Wednesday night, East Carolina officials have announced that Wednesday’s baseball and softball games times have been changed. The baseball game between ECU and Elon has been moved up to a 4 p.m. start at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. The Pirates (10-10) were scheduled to […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Carolina#Ecu#American Football#College Football#Defense Offense#Purple Gold Spring Game#Pirates#Nc State
WNCT

Houston blanks ECU in softball series opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Kenna Wilkey tossed a three-hit shutout Friday evening, lifting Houston past East Carolina 5-0 in the teams’ American Athletic Conference series opener at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium. Team RecordsHouston: 21-16-1, 5-1-1 AACEast Carolina: 19-19, 2-5 AAC Wilkey (7-5) struck out seven batters against one walk in the complete-game effort. Madisyn Davis […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Big changes coming to Onslow Memorial Hospital

A project of almost five years in the making is nearing completion at one hospital in Eastern North Carolina. PirateFest wraps up two days of fun, all things pirates. PirateFest returns with fun-filled start to weekend. Courtney Layton goes to Piratefest 2022. Brandon Tester goes out to Pigskin Pig-Out 2022.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

LEADING OFF: Opening day! Guardians debut, Ohtani and Braves

A look at what’s happening around the majors Thursday:. Cubs veteran Kyle Hendricks is set to deliver the first pitch of the season against Corbin Burnes and Milwaukee at Wrigley Field just past 2:20 p.m. EDT, the first of seven games still on the calendar amid rainy forecasts across the country.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Police confirm 2 dead in 6-vehicle Thruway crash

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, a tractor-trailer and 5 passenger vehicles crashed on the New York State Thruway. State police confirmed that two died as a result. Eastbound lanes on Interstate 90 remain closed in Guilderland. The multi-vehicle fatal crash took place around mile...
GUILDERLAND, NY
WNCT

VCU takes Game Three at ECU, 5-2

GREENVILLE, N.C. – VCU scored five runs over the final three innings to salvage a game in the weekend series, defeating East Carolina 5-2 Sunday afternoon at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win, the Rams improve to 12-10 while the Pirates dropped to 14-11. Trailing 2-1 going to the eighth inning, VCU pushed […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy