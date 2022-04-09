ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moomers Holds Fundraiser for 22 2 None in Traverse City

By Lauren Creighton
9&10 News
9&10 News
It’s never too cold out for ice cream, especially when it benefits veterans.

On Saturday, veterans’ group 22 2 None held an all-day fundraiser at Moomers Handmade Ice Cream in Traverse City.

The Northern Michigan based nonprofit is raising money for their 6th Annual Drew Kostic Memorial 5K in August.

Drew Kostic was a Marine Corp. veteran who took his own life in 2016.

Since then, veterans and community members run every year in his honor, to raise awareness of veteran suicide.

“We’re losing upwards of 22 veterans a day and we do that tough run to bring people in the community together, to bring veterans together, military members together, to just support one another,” says 22 2 None Board President Ray McDaniel.

Later this month, 22 2 None will also be holding an awareness hike around the South Boardman River on Saturday, Apr. 23.

To sign up for Drew Kostic 5K Memorial, visit here.

