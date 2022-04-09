ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Many hurt in food truck crash on Barton Springs Road were attending DeafNation Expo

KVUE
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA company called Sorenson confirmed that 10...

www.kvue.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

1 Dead, 2 Hurt in Early Morning Clara Barton Parkway Crash

A person is dead and two others were injured in a three car crash along the Clara Barton Parkway in Bethesda, Maryland, early Sunday morning. The crash happened around 4:20 a.m. along the roadway near the D.C. border, Montgomery County fire officials said. Photos from the scene released by fire...
BETHESDA, MD
KKTV

Serious crash involving a motorcyclist in Colorado Springs closes part of Marksheffel Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a busy Colorado Springs road was closed on Tuesday following a serious crash involving a motorcyclist. The crash was reported at 4:20 p.m. in the area of North Marksheffel Road and Tamlin Road. At least one vehicle and one motorcycle were involved. According to police, the initial investigation showed the motorcyclist was turning off Tamlin Road making a “wide northbound turn” and collided with a truck that was traveling southbound on Marksheffel. Investigators don’t believe speed or impairment were factors in this crash.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
L.A. Weekly

Child Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash on Country Club Road [Tucson, AZ]

Minor Injured in Traffic Collision on East Speedway Boulevard. The incident happened at 9:31 a.m., along the intersection of Speedway Boulevard and Country Club Road. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that medics transported one child to a local hospital for further treatment of unspecified injuries.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Traffic Accident#Barton Springs Road#Deafnation#Atcems
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Family of 13-Year-Old Driver in Fatal Texas Car Crash 'Lost Everything' in House Fire Months Before

The West Texas car crash that resulted in nine deaths Tuesday came shortly after another tragedy for one family involved. The family of Henrich Siemens and his 13-year-old son, who was behind the wheel of the 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup truck involved in the accident, previously suffered the loss of their home and a family pet in a fire late last year, according to a GoFundMe page.
TEXAS STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Truck crashes into home in Sebring

SEBRING, Fla. — A truck driver suffered some sort of medical incident when he crashed into a home Tuesday, the Highlands County Sheriff's Office said. The 58-year-old was on Jackson Heights Drive when he hit a car and crashed into the house, deputies said in a post on Facebook.
SEBRING, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC Washington

Victim Identified in Fatal Clara Barton Parkway Crash

Authorities have confirmed the identity of the person who died in a three-car crash early Sunday morning along the Clara Barton Parkway in Bethesda, Maryland. Joel Rodríguez was killed in the collision, U.S. Park Police told News4. Rodríguez was a “very bright young man, always positive, who impacted all...
BETHESDA, MD
KVUE

Austin police searching for missing woman last seen on Lamar Boulevard

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 27-year-old woman. Kaili Masters was last seen on March 26 in the 7800 block of North Lamar Boulevard. Police say she has medical conditions that cause concern for her well-being and she has been known to frequent the area around Rundberg Lane.
AUSTIN, TX
WISH-TV

1 Shelbyville man dies, another hurt in crash on State Road 44

BENGAL, Ind. (WISH) — An 34-year-old Shelbyville man died Friday night in a crash on a rural stretch of State Road 44, the Shelby County sheriff said in a statement on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened about 6:50 p.m. Friday in the 8300 block of State Road 44. That’s...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
NewsTimes

No injuries after truck crashes off Brookfield road, officials say

BROOKFIELD — A stretch of a local street was temporarily closed Monday night after a vehicle crashed off the road, according to fire officials. Firefighters responded to Candlewood Lake Road for a report of a vehicle that had gone off the roadway around 9 p.m. Officials with the Brookfield...
BROOKFIELD, CT
L.A. Weekly

Adrian Boynton Hurt in Two-Car Crash on Tyler Foote Road [Nevada, CA]

Marysville Man Hospitalized after Vehicle Accident near San Juan Bridge. The California Highway Patrol responded in the area of Tyler Foote Road near San Juan Bridge on March 21st. Furthermore, according to reports, Boynton allegedly lost control of his vehicle, and Roberto Epardo of Oregon House broadsided Boynton along Tyler...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Mysuncoast.com

One dies in garbage truck crash on State Road 64

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A passenger in a garbage truck was killed Tuesday when the truck overturned and hit a utility pole, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash occurred at about 12:40 p.m. on State Road 64. Investigators say the truck tried to make a left turn onto Lena Road and rolled onto its side. The truck slid forward and hit a concrete curb, traffic control box and a utility pole before stopping.
SARASOTA, FL
WTOV 9

Truck crashes into bank in Weirton

HANCOCK COUNTY, WV — United Bank on the corner of Main St. and Marland Heights Road is heavily damaged after a truck crashed into it. Hancock County response units receiving the call just before 6:45 p.m. Sunday night. The driver was taken to the Weirton Medical Center via ambulance...
WEIRTON, WV
FOX Carolina

Person hurt in crash

One person is dead after a crash in Spartanburg County on Chesnee Hwy. One man was hurt after shooting in Gaffney. Another cold night is on tap for Sunday night, with lows in the low 30s, with mid 20s in the mountains. Suspect crash car in Oconee County. Updated: 7...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Q106.5

A New Vineyard Man & his Baby were Badly Hurt in New Sharon Crash

A New Vineyard man and his infant son were seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says it was approximately 2:45 Sunday afternoon when a Maine State Trooper noticed the driver of a maroon Subaru Legacy speeding and driving aggressively, as well as making unsafe passes while heading eastbound on Route 2, otherwise known as the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. The Trooper turned his cruiser around to pursue the vehicle but quickly realized that the driver of the Subaru had lost control of the vehicle, struck a snowdrift, and crashed into a utility pole, as well as several large trees. When the Trooper arrived, the Subaru was overturned and sitting on its roof.
NEW VINEYARD, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy