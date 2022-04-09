ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nationals Open 2022 Season With 2nd-Most International Players in MLB

By Matt Weyrich
NBC Washington
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNats open season with 2nd-most international players in MLB originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Over a quarter of the players rostered across Major League Baseball to begin the 2022 season were born outside the United States with the Nationals among the most internationally heavy teams, MLB announced in a press...

www.nbcwashington.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Minnesota Twins Catcher Gary Sanchez Out Lineup on Saturday

Gary Sanchez is not in the starting lineup Saturday for the Minnesota Twins, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sanchez was acquired from the New York Yankees along with Gio Urshela just before spring training started. Still, it was unknown if the Twins wanted Sanchez to be their starting catcher or just wanted to shed the salary of Josh Donaldson in the deal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ESPN

MLB Opening Day 2022: What we saw, live updates and takeaways as baseball returns

The 2022 MLB season is here! Thursday's Opening Day action didn't disappoint, and Friday kept the party going with clutch performances, mascot antics and more. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox wrote another chapter in their historic rivalry, with Josh Donaldson providing the walk-off win in extra innings. The Detroit Tigers started off their season with another win in walk-off fashion against the Chicago White Sox.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
numberfire.com

Phillies' Bryson Stott on hot corner Friday in MLB debut

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is starting on third base and batting eighth versus right-hander Frankie Montas and the Oakland Athletics in Friday afternoon's season opener. What It Means:. Stott is making his MLB debut on the hot corner while Alec Bohm will be available off the bench. Matt Vierling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada on second base Friday for Giants opener

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is starting at second base and batting seventh on Friday afternoon against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Tommy La Stella (Achilles) is opening the season on the injured list, so Estrada should see ample opportunity to start the year. The Giants' full lineup for their first game of 2022: Mike Yastrzemski RF, Brandon Belt 1B, Darin Ruf DH, Joc Pederson LF, Brandon Crawford SS, Wilmer Flores 3B, Estrada 2B, Steven Duggar CF, Joey Bart C. Logan Webb is starting at pitcher for San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez hitting seventh in MLB debut Friday

Seattle Mariners rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez is starting in center field and hitting seventh on Friday versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Rodriguez earned a spot in the season-opening lineup after he slashed .419/.471/.839 across 12 Spring Training games. The 21-year-old top prospect should see plenty of opportunities to start the year. The Mariners' full season-opening lineup: Adam Frazier 2B, Ty France 1B, Jesse Winker LF, Mitch Haniger RF, Eugenio Suarez 3B, Jarred Kelenic DH, Rodriguez CF, J.P. Crawford SS, Cal Raleigh C. Robbie Ray is toeing the rubber for the Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aníbal Sánchez
Person
Nelly
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Nelson Cruz
thecomeback.com

MLB fans react to benches clearing in Brewers-Cubs game

The 2022 MLB season has barely gotten underway and we’re already seeing tension. Friday’s game between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals featured a bench-clearing incident. Saturday’s game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs had another. With the Cubs leading 9-0 in the eighth inning,...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

MLB Minute: Blue Jays, New Tech & Opening Day

Jays From the Couch brings you Toronto Blue Jays Coloured Snapshots of the MLB Landscape. This week: new tech & Opening Day. * The Blue Jays’ Opening Day 2022 has come and again, but roster decisions made by all 30 Major League clubs have reflected distinct influences spawned from the most recent CBA Negotiations. An unprecedented four Top 10 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com, will break camp and make their debuts on Opening Day: Bobby Witt, Jr. (#1 Royals), Julio Rodriguez (#3 Mariners), Spencer Torkelson (#4 Tigers) and C.J. Abrams (#9 Padres). Hunter Greene (#22) and Nick Lodolo (#42) are scheduled to take the mound for Cincinnati during the first week. Bryson Stott (#45) won the Phillies third base job and Matt Brash (#98) is expected to make his first major league start once Seattle is in need of a fifth starter. A quartet of Top 100 prospects with previous big league experience (Reid Detmers #21, Joey Bart #31, Josh Lowe #50, and Joe Ryan #97) have also secured spots on Opening Day rosters. The emphasis placed upon raising pre-arbitration eligible young players as well as curtailing service time manipulations by front offices seems to have reaped unexpected dividends for the Platers Association.
MLB
NBC Washington

Nationals Beat Mets 4-2 After Cruz Hits 450th Home Run

Nelson Cruz hit his 450th home run and added a tiebreaking two-run single in a three-run eighth inning that lifted the Washington Nationals over the Mets 4-2 on Sunday and prevented New York from an opening four-game sweep. Washington trailed 2-1 in the eighth when Yadiel Hernández singled leading off...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Washington#Open Season#Nats#Nbc Sports#Major League Baseball#The Houston Astros#Baseball Operations#Gm#Dominican
NBC Washington

Four Players the Wizards Could Target to Upgrade Point Guard Position

Four potential PG targets for the Wizards this summer originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Wizards season ends on Sunday, and heading into this off-season, they'll be looking at ways to improve their team to get back into the playoffs in 2022-23. One position on the team that...
WASHINGTON, DC
Benzinga

Top 10 Most Valuable MLB Teams And 2 Stocks To Watch

The Yankees are the most valuable MLB team, and rank second only to the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. The Red Sox had one of the best operating income figures of the top ten most valuable MLB teams last season. Despite a three-month lockout that was the first for Major League...
NFL
FOX Sports

Sánchez slam leads Twins in 6-homer surge to beat Mariners

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — After his fresh start, Gary Sánchez is fitting in just fine with Minnesota. The two-time All-Star catcher with the laid-back personality hit his first home run for the Twins that was anything but low key. Sánchez sent a. “That’s called teamwork,” Sánchez said through...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Reuters

Pete Alonso belts grand slam as Mets blank Nationals

Pete Alonso hit a grand slam for his first home run of the season, Chris Bassitt tossed six innings in his Mets debut and visiting New York shut out the Washington Nationals 5-0 on Saturday. Bassitt (1-0), acquired in a March trade with the Oakland Athletics, allowed three hits, walked...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NBC Washington

Alysa Liu Announces Retirement From Figure Skating at Age 16

Sixteen-year-old prodigy Alysa Liu is stepping away from figure skating. She officially announced her retirement from the sport on Saturday afternoon in an Instagram post. “I started skating when I was 5 so that’s about 11 years on the ice and it’s been an insane 11 years,” Liu said via Instagram. “A lot of good and a lot of bad but that’s just how it is.”
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy