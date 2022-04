Any win is key. The Towson men’s lacrosse team hopes Saturday’s might unlock a fruitful run. The Tigers scored four of the game’s first five goals and never trailed en route to a wire-to-wire 12-9 upset of No. 20 Massachusetts in a pivotal Colonial Athletic Association matchup Saturday afternoon before an announced 1,026 at Johnny Unitas Stadium. Senior attackman James Avanzato and junior ...

TOWSON, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO