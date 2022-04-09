ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Showers ending overnight

wabi.tv
 1 day ago

4-10-22: First Alert weather forecast with Meteorologist Emilie Hillman....

www.wabi.tv

WKRN News 2

Snow showers on the Plateau, 70s return tomorrow

The Cumberland Plateau could see 1/2″ of snow through midday. Temps there will drop below freezing, so watch bridges and overpasses on the Plateau. Breezy winds gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest this afternoon and there will be a few peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will warm to the 40s on the Plateau […]
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

Rain becoming snow overnight, cold start to weekend

Light rain showers this evening turning to some snow later tonight. A brief period of clear skies around midnight before clouds roll back in. Temperatures getting into the mid 30s for lows. Friday, a bit cooler with highs in the upper 40s, with light rain showers expected through the day. Saturday starts off with some snow that could amount to a dusting in the morning, but as temperatures warm up, snow will become rain. Sunday is drier and warmer with a high of 60. Next week, temperatures get into the 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
WDBJ7.com

Spitting snow/rain tapers off overnight

Cool, northwesterly flow remain overnight allowing lows to dip into the 30s. We will be breezy at times, but for areas that don’t witness the winds patchy frost is possible to develop as skies clear overnight. Keep in mind that no frost or freeze products will be issued by...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Gulf Coast and Southeast to face thunderstorms, tornados

Another day of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will bring the risk of large hail, damaging winds, tornados and heavy rain from the Gulf Coast states through the Southeast and up into the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday. Meanwhile, high winds and snow will impact the Rockies into the northern Plains mid-week. Critical fire danger...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers continue overnight, rain and snow mix possible Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered showers continue tonight, along with a strong north wind gusting to 30 miles per hour at times. Lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.Shower chances continue into Saturday with highs in the low 40s. Rain and wet snow mix is possible. Rain chances end after sunset.Sunday will be sunny and much milder. Highs in the 60s in most locations, the exception is for areas along the lake which will stay in the 50s in the afternoon.A strong southwest wind will boost highs on Monday into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.Cooler air and rain chances return and increase on Tuesday. Showers likely through the day on Wednesday. A rain and snow mix is possible early Thursday.TONIGHT: Wet and windy. Low 37°. North wind 10 to 20 mph, gusts of 30 mphSATURDAY:Cloudy, breezy with a chance for showers. High 44°. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, gusts of 30 mph SUNDAY:Sunny and milder. High 60°, cooler lakeside in the mid-50s. West-southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
CHICAGO, IL
WISH-TV

Shower and storms return today

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It will be a mild start this morning with temperatures in the lower 50s. A stray shower is possible this morning with a better chance of showers and storms during the afternoon. Highs today will top out in the lower 60s. Some of the storms later on could turn strong to severe with hail being the main threat. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 40s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Showers, breezy and cooler for Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cool, cloudy and rainy start to your weekend. TODAY: Scattered showers are possible on and off during the day. It will be cloudy and cool. We’ve already reached our high temperature for the day. Temperatures drop during the afternoon into the middle and low 40s. Breezy conditions persist throughout the day. Gusts may reach 20-25 mph.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
UpNorthLive.com

Showers expected for Monday

Showers will move into the Lower Peninsula today. In the Upper Peninsula and the very northern tip of the Lower, you may stay dry...and see a little sun. In the Lower, most of what will fall out of the sky will be rain, but sleet and snow could be mixed in. Highs today will be 35 to 45 degrees in the U.P...and 38 to 60 degrees across the Lower. Wind will be light 5-15 mph from the east.
ENVIRONMENT

