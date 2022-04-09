WQLN kicks off Micro Brew Fest ‘In A Can’

WQLN’s annual Micro Brew Fest kicked off Saturday morning at their studios. Customers are now able to pick up their party boxes that feature a new surprise this year.

The party boxes that customers receive this year will come with a special surprise that features a flavor that is an Erie staple.

The money raised also helps WQLN continue running your favorite shows.

WQLN’s Micro Brew Fest began Saturday for customers that preordered and customers that are looking to participate in the festival despite the current circumstances.

“Today is the pick up day for our annual Micro Brew Festival. We’ve been doing this since 2006, and because of the pandemic this year and last year, we’ve had to put the whole festival into a box,” said Tom New, President & CEO, WQLN.











Boxes this year include brews from local businesses like Lavery Brewing Company, Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing, Twisted Elk Brewery and new flavor specially made for this year’s festival.

“We have a specialty beer that was made just for the brew festival — Pepperoni Ball Beer — it’s a West Coast IPA. It’s got a nice smokey, bitter taste. It goes great with Luminary Pepperoni Balls that are also included,” said New.

Organizers of the Micro Brew Fest share what goes into preparing the many party boxes here for customers to pick up.

“Working with all of the local brewers to put the six pack of beers, special beers together. Then working with Erie Brewing to make the extra special WQLN brew,” said Lisa Counasse, director of development, WQLN. “Then, basically just getting all the contents of the box put together and marketing the box.”

Money from the festival goes towards public enjoyment from WQLN.

“It goes primarily to cover the programming cost on the television side. So if there is a program that you like like Masterpiece or even something like Arthur or Peg + Cat, it’s all covered by these kind of events,” said New.

For more information on how to purchase a Micro Brew Fest box, visit wqln.org/Community/Erie-Micro-Brew-Fest , call Shannon at 814-217-2040 or email her at sferrare@wqln.org.

