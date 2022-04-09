ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

1 dead in Oildale, deputies investigating homicide

By Jocelyn Sandusky
 1 day ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide at a home on Wilson Avenue near Sanford and Scofield Drive.

At about 8:50 a.m., KCSO was dispatched to the house for an assault that had just occurred. When they got to the scene, deputies found a man suffering from trauma to the body. They pronounced him dead at the scene.

Homicide Detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. The victim’s name will be released by the Coroner’s Office at a future date.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.

