Florida State

Todd Golden lands first transfer commitment as Florida's head coach

By David Rosenberg
 1 day ago
Former Belmont guard Will Richard announced his commitment to the Florida Gators on Saturday.

Richard becomes the first player to commit to new head coach Todd Golden after picking the Gators over Clemson, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest. As a freshman, Richard started 30 of 33 games averaging 12.1 points and 6 rebounds per game. His best scoring performance (22 points) came in an NIT loss to Vanderbilt.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 195-pounder entered the portal on March 22 and Golden immediately got to work. The two spoke daily until Richard finally made it to campus on April 7, and the decision came shortly after that trip.

Richard’s commitment comes on the heels of Tyree Appleby’s decision to transfer from UF for his final year of eligibility. Tuongthach Gatkek also hit the portal and Anthony Duruji declared for the NBA draft. Golden is still working on getting Colin Castelton to return, but Florida needs help from the transfer portal to turn things around.

Landing Richards is a good start. He’s one of the more productive names in the portal and figures to be the primary ball-handler for the Gators next season. Pairing him with Kowacie Reeves would give Golden a talented duo in the backcourt to work with.

