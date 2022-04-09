ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Recapping Florida's series-winning weekend over No. 2 Arkasnas

By Pat Dooley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jy7jC_0f4d6OyF00

Blake Purnell admits he was confused.

Florida assistant coach David Kopp came to him in the fall and told him they were going to revamp his pitching motion.

“I was confused at first,” Purnell said. “But I’d never second guess it.”

Florida made Purnell a sidearmer and hoped the walk-on might be effective enough to give the Gators an inning here or there.

They didn’t expect this.

They certainly did not expect him to be the key to what may be a Florida turnaround for this baseball season.

On Friday night, Purnell pitched 3 1/3 innings of relief to get the save against No. 2 Arkansas.

On Saturday, with the wind blowing mightily to right field, he came into a tie game and got five straight outs as Florida scored twice in the eighth to win again.

“He’s a great story,” said Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan.

And it was a feel-good weekend for a team that hasn’t had a lot to feel good about.

After losing the opener Thursday, O’Sullivan had a heart-to-heart with his team.

“I tried to put things in perspective,” he said. “When you go through life there are things you have to go through.

“We were resilient this weekend. A couple of weeks ago, we may not have hung in there.”

On Saturday, Florida blew a pair of leads that were built on three-run homers by BT Riopelle and Wyatt Langford. Tied at 7-7 after an Arkansas homer by Zack Gregory, Purnell entered the game to get out of the inning.

Deric Fabian delivered a go-ahead sacrifice fly on an 0-2 pitch and his brother Jud singled home an insurance run.

“Deric’s at-bat was huge,” said O’Sullivan. “For a freshman to step up in a situation like that…”

Purnell finished the ninth to get his third win to go along with three saves and a 1.19 ERA. He has pitched in 19 of Florida’s 32 games and was mobbed by his teammates after getting the last out.

“It’s the greatest feeling ever,” Purnell said. “Hopefully, it will put us in the right direction.”

That will be the question going forward. Florida made it through the first series of a Murderer’s Row schedule with two wins in three games and the Gators are now 21-11 and 5-7 in the conference.

“This weekend was fun,” said Riopelle. “It was the most fun series I’ve ever played in.”

It may propel Florida back into the rankings – as if they matter – but the Gators have a road game against FSU and a road series at Vanderbilt before a series against No. 1 Tennessee.

“When things have gone bad, we’ve not been able to stop the bleeding,” O’Sullivan said. “Today, we helped them back in (with a crucial error), but we were able to move on to the next play.

“But we can’t get too far ahead of ourselves. As good as we feel now, if we don’t play well next weekend, we’ll go back to feeling bad.”

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

No. 1 Tennessee ties SEC record with 8-3 win over Missouri

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball came from behind to beat Missouri 8-3 and in the process tied an SEC record on Friday night inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Vols are now tied with the 1994 Florida Gators as the only two teams to start off SEC play 10-0. It...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kait 8

#2 Arkansas baseball SEC series winning streak ends at Florida

The Razorbacks have lost an SEC series for the first time since 2019. No. 2 Arkansas (23-7, 8-4 SEC) saw its 13 consecutive conference series winning streak come to an end in a 9-7 loss to Florida (22-11, 6-7 SEC) on Saturday afternoon at Florida Ballpark. The Hogs fell behind...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WBIR

Beck hits a grand slam in Tennessee's 11-4 win over Missouri on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball kept the winning streak alive with an 11-4 win against Missouri Saturday night inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Vols fell behind 2-0 in the first inning after two Tigers' solo home runs. Tennessee would take the lead in the bottom of the second thanks to back-to-back-to-back solo home runs from Trey Lipscomb, Joel Ortega and Evan Russell.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
FOX 16 News

No. 9 Arkansas clinches series win over Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Entering as a pinch hitter in the late portion of a tied game, especially when one hasn’t swung a bat in hours, is one of the hardest challenges any softball player can find herself in.    That task wasn’t too arduous for sophomore Rylin Hedgecock, who found herself at the plate in the bottom […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Razorbacks make statement in sweep of Auburn

Arkansas Softball saved the best for last in Sunday’s finale against Auburn. The No. 10 Razorbacks entered the weekend as winners of three-straight SEC series and needed a key series win against No. 17 Auburn to send a message to the pollsters and the rest of the SEC that they were as good as advertised. The message was sent loud and clear, as Arkansas put on an offensive clinic Sunday in their 17-4 win over Auburn, giving them the weekend sweep over the Tigers. Arkansas pressed their foot to the gas and never let up, as they scored at least four runs in...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Kopp
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sooners offer in-state star Kaden Cooper as Porter Moser lays down roots in Oklahoma

Last year, Porter Moser was about immediate upgrades and getting guys in that he knew could play in his first season as the Oklahoma Sooners’ head basketball coach. While they failed to secure an NCAA Tournament bid, the foundation was slowly beginning to be laid for his time in Norman. Moser has spent minimal time dwelling on the past and is on the recruiting trail to add to his program.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Vols in the NBA: April 10 recap

Six former University of Tennessee basketball players competed in the NBA Sunday, the final day of the regular season. In Philadelphia, the 76ers defeated Detroit, 118-106, at Wells Fargo Center. Tobias Harris started and played 24 minutes for Philadelphia. He had six points, five rebounds, six assists and one steal.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

KJ Jefferson is among the SEC’s best quarterbacks, according to On3

As the “talking season” stage of the College Football offseason gets closer, the hype surrounding Arkansas football continues to grow. One of the reason’s for the Razorbacks’ popularity, is quarterback KJ Jefferson. So much so, that Jefferson is thought to be one of the best quarterbacks in the Southeastern Conference. Jesse Simonton of On3 released his SEC Quarterback Power Rankings on Sunday, and Jefferson ranks among the conference’s best, checking in at No. 2. Jefferson is behind Alabama’s Bryce Young for the top spot and is ranks higher than Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler, and Kentucky’s Will Levis, among...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 Iowa commits Cody Fox, Cam Buffington already highly-regarded recruits

Iowa is off to a strong start in the 2023 recruiting class. That’s evidenced by the Hawkeyes’ 2023 class currently being ranked No. 9 by 247Sports, No. 10 by Rivals, No. 15 by ESPN and No. 19 by On3. Iowa just picked up its seventh commitment in the 2023 class from defensive back John Nestor. The 6-foot-1, 190 pound Chicago native is out of Marist High School. He joined quarterback Marco Lainez III, defensive end and edge rusher Chase Brackney, athlete Alex Mota, linebacker Ben Kueter, offensive lineman Leighton Jones and defensive lineman Maddux Borcherding-Johnson. Naturally, continuing to add to the 2023 class...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy