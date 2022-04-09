ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-10 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 04:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty southeast winds will continue along the slopes of the Blue Mountains early this morning with the strongest winds expected between Mission and Cabbage Hill.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; White Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...From the north side of the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains into the Little Colorado River Valley. This includes Winslow, Holbrook, Snowflake, Saint Johns, Springerville, Eagar, Happy Jack, Heber, Show Low, Greer, Pinetop, and Lakeside. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could lower visibility over the Little Colorado River valley.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Coconino Plateau; Grand Canyon Country; Marble and Glen Canyons HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Arizona including Page, Lees Ferry, Grand Canyon Village, Supai, North Rim, and Valle. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bryce Canyon Country, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Sanpete Valley; Sevier Valley; Upper Sevier River Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Sanpete Valley, Sevier Valley, Upper Sevier River Valleys, Bryce Canyon Country and Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. Expect rough conditions on area lakes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may cause reduced visibility.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Eastern Uinta Basin; La Sal and Abajo Mountains; Southeast Utah; Tavaputs Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the valleys and up to 60 mph in the mountains expected. * WHERE...Valleys of eastern Utah and western Colorado, and the La Sal and Abajo Mountains of southeast Utah. * WHEN...From 3 PM Monday to 6 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult. Tree limbs could be blown down.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. 2 to 4 inches of snow this morning. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches across most lower elevations, and 10 to 20 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southern Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MDT today. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Broadwater, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Broadwater; Meagher WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches across the valley floors, and 6 to 12 inches in the mountains. Isolated amounts approaching 20 inches are possible in some mountain locations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Meagher and Broadwater Counties. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Animas River Basin, Central Colorado River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Central Colorado River Basin; Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Central Yampa River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Grand Valley; Lower Yampa River Basin; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus; San Juan River Basin; Upper Gunnison River Valley; Upper Yampa River Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the valleys and up to 60 mph in the mountains expected. * WHERE...Valleys of eastern Utah and western Colorado, and the La Sal and Abajo Mountains of southeast Utah. * WHEN...From 3 PM Monday to 6 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult. Tree limbs could be blown down.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Central Morris County in northeastern Texas Eastern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Arkinda to near Mount Pleasant, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Foreman, Nash, Hooks, De Kalb, Naples, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Wilton, Winthrop, Ogden, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Phillips, Rooks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Phillips; Rooks RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 017, 039, 040, 041, 046, 047, 048, 060, 061, 062, 072, 073, 074, 082, 083 AND 084 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 017, 039, 040, 041, 046, 047, 048, 060, 061, 062, 072, 073, 074, 082, 083 AND 084 * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 005 Phillips and Fire Weather Zone 017 Rooks. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 039 Valley, Fire Weather Zone 040 Greeley, Fire Weather Zone 041 Nance, Fire Weather Zone 046 Sherman, Fire Weather Zone 047 Howard, Fire Weather Zone 048 Merrick, Fire Weather Zone 060 Dawson, Fire Weather Zone 061 Buffalo, Fire Weather Zone 062 Hall, Fire Weather Zone 072 Gosper, Fire Weather Zone 073 Phelps, Fire Weather Zone 074 Kearney, Fire Weather Zone 082 Furnas, Fire Weather Zone 083 Harlan and Fire Weather Zone 084 Franklin. * WINDS...Today South at 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph. For Tuesday the wind will be stronger with south to southwest winds of 25 to 30 mph and gusts of 35 to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 20 percent today and tomorrow. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 07:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Warren FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Schroon River At Riverbank. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Water reaches minor flood stage with water in nearby lowlands and outbuildings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 7.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM EDT Monday was 7.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 6.5 feet early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Schroon River Riverbank Flood Stage: 7.0 Observed Stage at Mon 7 am: 7.1 Forecast: Mon 8 am 7.1 Mon 2 pm 7.0 Mon 8 pm 6.9 Tue 2 am 6.9 Tue 8 am 6.8 Tue 2 pm 6.7 Tue 8 pm 6.7 Wed 2 am 6.6 Wed 8 am 6.6 Wed 2 pm 6.5
WARREN COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans...lawn furniture...and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Drivers of vans...campers... trailers...and other high profile vehicles should be alert to the danger of these winds. Use extra caution if you must drive. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts 60 to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert and Eastern Mojave Desert. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds can topple trees...down power lines...and remove shingles or blow weakened roofs off buildings. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
INYO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Beaverhead, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Beaverhead; Madison WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches across most lower elevations, and 10 to 20 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Beaverhead and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County, Owens Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans...lawn furniture...and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Drivers of vans...campers... trailers...and other high profile vehicles should be alert to the danger of these winds. Use extra caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; Owens Valley; White Mountains of Inyo County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts 60 to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes, Owens Valley and White Mountains of Inyo County. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds can topple trees...down power lines...and remove shingles or blow weakened roofs off buildings. Travel will be difficult and dangerous along sections of Highway 395 in the Owens Valley, especially for high profile vehicles.
INYO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches across most lower elevations, and 10 to 20 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Jefferson and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans...lawn furniture...and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Drivers of vans... campers...trailers...and other high profile vehicles should be alert to the danger of these winds. Use extra caution if you must drive. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Las Vegas Valley; Northeast Clark County; Sheep Range; Southern Clark County; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon; Western Clark and Southern Nye County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT /3 AM MST/ TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts 50 to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon, Las Vegas Valley and Southern Clark County. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds can topple trees...down power lines...and remove shingles or blow weakened roofs off buildings. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest winds will be near the foothills of the Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Phillips, Rooks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Phillips; Rooks RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 017, 039, 040, 041, 046, 047, 048, 060, 061, 062, 072, 073, 074, 082, 083 AND 084 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 017, 039, 040, 041, 046, 047, 048, 060, 061, 062, 072, 073, 074, 082, 083 AND 084 * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 005 Phillips and Fire Weather Zone 017 Rooks. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 039 Valley, Fire Weather Zone 040 Greeley, Fire Weather Zone 041 Nance, Fire Weather Zone 046 Sherman, Fire Weather Zone 047 Howard, Fire Weather Zone 048 Merrick, Fire Weather Zone 060 Dawson, Fire Weather Zone 061 Buffalo, Fire Weather Zone 062 Hall, Fire Weather Zone 072 Gosper, Fire Weather Zone 073 Phelps, Fire Weather Zone 074 Kearney, Fire Weather Zone 082 Furnas, Fire Weather Zone 083 Harlan and Fire Weather Zone 084 Franklin. * WINDS...Today South at 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph. For Tuesday the wind will be stronger with south to southwest winds of 25 to 30 mph and gusts of 35 to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 20 percent today and tomorrow. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS

