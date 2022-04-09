Police crack 30 year sexual assault cold case in Cape County

Police say they have made an arrest in a Cape May County cold case that goes back about 30-years.

Jerry Rosado of Millville is in custody for sexual assault. The 62-year-old could end up facing murder.

Then-20-year-old Susan Negersmith, of New York, was spending Memorial Day weekend with her friends in Wildwood.

Her clothed body was found outside a storage area.

Authorities say DNA evidence connected them. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office has more details.