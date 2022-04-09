ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

Police crack 30 year sexual assault cold case in Cape County

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t5Wwm_0f4d5cEw00

Police say they have made an arrest in a Cape May County cold case that goes back about 30-years.

Jerry Rosado of Millville is in custody for sexual assault. The 62-year-old could end up facing murder.

Then-20-year-old Susan Negersmith, of New York, was spending Memorial Day weekend with her friends in Wildwood.

Her clothed body was found outside a storage area.

Authorities say DNA evidence connected them. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office has more details.

Comments / 0

Related
Ledger-Enquirer

‘Grim reaper rapist’ cases went cold after years. Man now arrested, Texas police say

A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cape May County, NJ
City
Millville, NJ
State
New York State
City
Wildwood, NJ
Cape May County, NJ
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Alameda PD cracks 45-year-old cold case murder

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Alameda Police cracked a 45-year-old cold case homicide, the department announced in a news release March 21. “On March 16, 1977, 43-year-old Richard Bischel, Sr., sustained multiple stab wounds during an attempted burglary, while at home with his young son. He died at the hospital from his injuries,” the department stated […]
ALAMEDA, CA
La Crosse Tribune

Wisconsin authorities crack 2009 'Baby Theresa' cold case; mother charged

JUNEAU – A 45-year-old Milwaukee woman made her initial appearance in court Friday almost 13 years after she allegedly left her infant daughter’s lifeless body in a garbage bag before abandoning the body in the woods in the town of Theresa. Karin S. Luttinen is charged with a...
KSBW.com

Bay Area police solve 45-year-old cold case homicide

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. — An Alameda cold case homicide has been solved 45 years after the crime was reported. Alameda police are expected to discuss the case in a briefing scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Alameda Free Library Main Branch, 1550 Oak Street. A livestream will also be available at facebook.com/alamedapd.
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sexual Assault#Cold Case#Murder#Dna
Oxygen

Newlywed Virginia Beach Couple Found Gunned Down In Their Apartment And One Of The Victim's Brother Has Disappeared

A newlywed Virginia Beach couple was found gunned down in their apartment—and police are now searching for the missing brother of one of the victims. Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23, were discovered dead in their apartment Monday night around 6:30 p.m. by Virginia Beach Police officers in what is being described as a “double homicide,” according to a statement from police.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Popculture

Madeleine McCann Disappearance Twist Related to Accused Prime Suspect Hits Snag

Police investigating Madeleine McCann's disappearance case have trumpeted their prime suspect for months, almost convinced they had the culprit and just needed evidence. Christian B currently sits behind bars for drug offenses and other charges connected to the rape of a 72-year-old woman, and he is the favorite of authorities still looking into the disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 12

News 12

64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy