Police crack 30 year sexual assault cold case in Cape County
Police say they have made an arrest in a Cape May County cold case that goes back about 30-years.
Jerry Rosado of Millville is in custody for sexual assault. The 62-year-old could end up facing murder.
Then-20-year-old Susan Negersmith, of New York, was spending Memorial Day weekend with her friends in Wildwood.
Her clothed body was found outside a storage area.
Authorities say DNA evidence connected them. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office has more details.
Comments / 0