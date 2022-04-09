Police: 1 student dead, 1 hospitalized after car accident in New Haven

A University of New Haven student was killed Saturday morning in a car crash.

Police say 21-year-old Raymond Rolle, of West Haven, was the passenger in a car that hit a tree around 3:30 a.m. on Congress Street.

The driver, who police identified as a 26-year-old man from West Haven, was hospitalized.

“The death of someone so young with so much potential is a horrific tragedy and an unspeakable loss. As an international student, he showed great dedication in coming to the United States to pursue his most lofty goals and aspirations,” said Steven Kaplan, University of New Haven President.

The school says Rolle was a native of the Bahamas.