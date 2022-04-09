ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

Connecting Threads’ Artists’ Reception ~ Sunday, April 10 at 5 pm ~ Bedford Free Public Library

By The Bedford Citizen
 1 day ago

~ Submitted by the Art Steering Committee at the Bedford Free Public Library. A reception for textile artist Joetta Maue and photographer Becky Behar will...

The Bedford Citizen

Ted Reinstein ~ New England’s General Stores: Exploring an American Classic ~ Sunday, March 27 at 2 pm in the Great Room at Old Town Hall

The 2 pm program on Sunday, March 27, will take place in person in the Great Room on the third floor of Old Town Hall, the Historical Society’s new home, 16 South Road, Bedford, and virtually, via ZOOM. If you would like to receive the login information, please email the Historical Society at bedfordmahistory@gmail.com.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Jennifer De Leon, author of ‘Don’t Ask Me Where I’m From’ ~ Community Discussion ~ April 6

In tandem with Bedford High’s reading of Don’t Ask Me Where I’m From and student/author visit, the Parents Diversity Council offers a connection to this project by inviting parents and community members to read the book, then attend an in-person discussion with Ms. De Leon. (But you are welcome to attend even if you haven’t read the book!)
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Gavel-to-Gavel Coverage of Annual Town Meeting

Gavel-to-gavel coverage of Bedford’s 2022 Annual Town Meeting is available, thanks to Bedford TV’s live-streamed coverage, now on the station’s YouTube channel. The meetings took place on Monday, March 28, and Tuesday, March 29, in the auditorium at Bedford High School. A capacity crowd was present for both meetings.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

2022-2023 Kindergarten Screening ~ Scheduled for Friday, May 20 ~ Save the Date

Families that have already registered a child for kindergarten will be notified of their appointment time/date via email. If you have not yet registered your child for kindergarten, please use the provided link, Davis online kindergarten registration form for 2022-2023. At the end of this form, you will see a list of required documents. These documents and any questions should be sent to davisregistration@bedfordps.org.
BEDFORD, MA
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

