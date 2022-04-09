ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Rich Rodriguez wants team to “pick up the pace” after spring game

By Lynden Blake
wbrc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - JSU held its first spring game in three years!. The Gamecocks practiced and scrimmaged in front of fans on Saturday, April 9. It’s head coach Rich Rodriguez’s first spring game leading...

www.wbrc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Saban: Tide receiver Hall suspended for violating team rules

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall has been suspended and is no longer listed on the roster. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban says Hall violated unspecified team rules. Hall was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and had four catches for 72 yards as a freshman. Alabama is replacing its […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Jacksonville, AL
Football
City
Montgomery, AL
Jacksonville, AL
College Sports
Jacksonville, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Basketball’s Leading Scorer Announces Decision On Next Year

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Tuscaloosa News

Nick Saban encouraged by progress from Alabama football backup QB Jalen Milroe

Although the Alabama football offense was mostly inconsistent Saturday in the Crimson Tide's second scrimmage of the spring, coach Nick Saban was encouraged by the progress of backup quarterback Jalen Milroe. "Jalen is doing some really good things. I really am encouraged by the progress he's made. He makes a lot of plays. I think he had a couple interceptions today that really weren't his fault. He threw the ball, hit the guy in the hands, it...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Rodriguez
AL.com

Live updates: Bryan Harsin recaps Auburn’s A-Day spring game

Auburn closed the book on Bryan Harsin’s second spring on Saturday with the program’s annual A-Day game. Team Tigers won the scrimmage, 10-9, and the game was decided on a failed 2-point conversion by team Auburn on the final play of the day after Holden Geriner found Landen King for a touchdown late.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy