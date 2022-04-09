ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Amid talk on curbing gun violence, a Republican raises baseball bat murders

By David Collins
The Day
The Day
 1 day ago

I always appreciate feedback from readers, but one email that stood out recently as an especially astute reading of the news came from a woman who complained about the "inanity" of some comments by a state senator.

The subject was a pending bill in the General Assembly that would create a commission to study and develop strategies for addressing the growing problem of gun violence.

The commission would have the authority to raise federal grant funding and direct it to law enforcement and other agencies tasked with addressing gun violence. It has the support of the state's top law enforcement officer.

It is generally the opposite of the notion of defunding the police.

And yet Republicans, including eastern Connecticut's own Sen. Heather Somers of Groton and Rep. Kathleen McCarty of Waterford, tried to water down the proposal by widening the measure's focus to all violence, not just guns.

One Republican spoke up to fret about the crisis of blunt trauma, as if Connecticut parents worry every day that their children might go to school and innocently die as victims of a mass blunt trauma event.

Really, some Republicans will do or say anything to pander to their gun-loving constituents, rejecting even the most common sense attempts to address the slaughter of so many people by gun violence.

It was the quotes in a story in The Day from Sen. Somers that triggered the email to me from a reader.

Referring to a triple murder in Griswold in 2017, Somers noted that the perpetrator came from Hartford, a city "riddled with gun violence" to a town she represents, where guns outnumber people and residents have an issue with violence but not gun violence.

She said the Griswold murders, followed by an arson fire, were done by baseball bat and that "no guns were used in this particular situation."

Of course, this is ridiculous. Fact-checking organizations have been debunking the absurd myth that baseball bats kill more people than guns for years.

Actually, it won't come as much of a surprise to most readers that the FBI doesn't even keep statistics on baseball bat deaths. Deaths from blunt objects like clubs and hammers in general run about less than 5% of U.S. homicides, while guns account for more than 65%, far, far above all other dangerous weapons.

Not only was Sen. Somers wrong to suggest, as lawmakers contemplated controlling gun violence, bringing baseball bats into the discussion, but she was also misleading in her characterization of the Griswold murders.

The motive for the gruesome crime that occurred in a town Somers represents involved guns. Police and prosecutors said the murders followed a failed deal in which drugs were to be traded for guns kept by the victims.

Indeed, a commission to study and look for solutions to gun violence would want to take a close look at the gruesome triple murder in one of Sen. Somers' towns, where guns were at the heart of — the underlying motive — for the violence.

Sen. Somers did vote to move the gun violence commission bill out of committee, but she said it didn't mean she was going to necessarily vote for it when it comes before the full Senate.

I suppose it might depend on who is paying attention in the far reaches of her sprawling district — those who the senator says don't have issues with the alarming increase in gun violence, or the rest of us who do.

This is the opinion of David Collins.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Iowa teens who allegedly beat Spanish teacher to death with baseball bat charged with murder

A pair of Iowa teenagers allegedly beat their 66-year-old Spanish teacher to death with a bat, according to police. Court documents released on Tuesday detailed the murder and suspects. Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller, both 16 years old, are accused of killing Nohema Graber, 66. Ms Graber taught them Spanish at Fairfield High School, approximately 95 miles southwest of Des Moines. Both teens are being charged as adults with first-degree murder. Fox News reports that the woman's body was found buried under a tarp, a wheelbarrow and some railroad ties at a local park the day after she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Trace

The Return of the Machine Gun

The Mongolian Boys Society was out for revenge. Six members of the Fresno, California, criminal gang huddled in a vacation rental in November 2019, cleaning their guns in preparation to retaliate against the Asian Crips for the suspected killing of one of their own. According to court records, one of...
FRESNO, CA
KCRG.com

Police: Fairfield students used baseball bat to murder teacher

Iowa City School board passes resolution in opposition to state's law banning trans girls from competing in sports. The district claims it has one of the strongest sets of policies in the country to protect its LGBTQ+ students. Iowa native wins Netflix baking competition. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Iowa...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Groton, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Griswold, CT
Daily Mail

Capitol rioter, 38, who stole Nancy Pelosi's lectern on January 6 planned an elaborate 'going to prison' party in Florida on April 1 before starting 75 days in jail... but he now claims it was all a joke

The infamous Florida man at the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 who was photographed making off with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's lectern is claiming to have played a joke on the media before heading to prison. Adam Johnson, about to turn himself in for a 75-day prison...
PROTESTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Worst Gun Laws

Gun sales, using the FBI’s Firearms Background Check as a proxy, reached 38,876,673 in 2021. That was down from 2020. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is challenging in the United States, not just because so many guns are sold each year, but […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Somers
americanmilitarynews.com

Gun control buried in 2,700 page spending bill passed by the House

A $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by the House last week includes gun control measures listed as “law enforcement tools to enhance public safety.”. Beginning in Sec. 1101 of the more than 2,700-page bill, the “NICS Denial Notification Act of 2022” adds a new provision entitled “Reporting of background check denials to State authorities,” which requires local law enforcement authorities to be notified if the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) denies a firearm transfer.
POLITICS
The Independent

Wife of I-65 serial killer reveals secret life that let him go undetected for decades: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a relationship...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Bats#Guns#Gun Violence#Murder#The General Assembly#Republicans
The Independent

Oregon man indicted over state’s biggest ever ‘ghost gun’ bust

An Oregon man has been indicted by a grand jury over what police say is the state’s biggest ever “ghost gun” bust.Tyler Ray Harnden, 29, is also accused of distributing fake oxycodone pills that were found to contain fentanyl.Authorities say they discovered dozens of homemade firearm components and partly assembled guns at the suspect’s home in Salem, Oregon, last month.Officers also found two loaded pistols, three assembled ghost guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition, 15 loaded high-capacity magazines and firearm manufacturing equipment.Harnden cannot legally possess a firearm as he is a convicted felon, according to US Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
WISH-TV

Patriot, Indiana woman arrested in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (WISH) — Federal authorities have arrested a Patriot, Indiana, woman for her alleged role in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. The FBI says Nancy Barron, 46, surrendered to federal agents this morning on four charges related to the siege at the Capitol, which happened while lawmakers were attempting to certify the 2020 presidential election results.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Pickup artist who joined Capitol riot jailed for 3.5 years for illegal weapons stash

A self-described dating coach who participated in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail after law enforcement discovered a stash of illegal firearms in his Upper East Side New York City home. Samuel Fisher, 33, was sentenced in state court in Manhattan on Monday. The QAnon conspiracy theorist posted eagerly on the internet about “seeing cops literally run” at the Capitol on January 6. Fisher was not armed during the riot, but nevertheless faces a criminal charge in federal court Washington, DC for unlawful entry and disorderly conduct on the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
3K+
Followers
314
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy