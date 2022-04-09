Spring Curbside Yard Waste Collection Begins Tuesday, April 19

After serving on the Historic District Commission for 12 years or more, I find this proposal to place the Fire Station in the middle of the Historic District distressing……as well as appalling. It appears to me that town officials may not understand the significant efforts made over the years to maintain and enhance the historic nature of Bedford’s center. It seems that this decision is made with no public conversation with the community it serves. Noting the serious impact on the Historic District, shouldn’t there have already been public discussions about other viable properties? The electorate is now faced with voting yes or no at Town Meeting absent prior, thoughtful investigation into costs, alternative locations and environmental impact.

