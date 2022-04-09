ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Spring Curbside Yard Waste Collection Begins Tuesday, April 19

By The Bedford Citizen
 1 day ago
Curbside Yard Waste will be collected by Republic Services beginning on Tuesday, April 19. Residents should place...

Bedford, MA
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

