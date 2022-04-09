Fallen Chinchilla House Company EMS member honored

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First responders gathered Saturday in Lackawanna County to pay their final respects to a well-respected EMT.





Multiple fires and EMS departments sent apparatuses to participate in the memorial procession for 39-year-old Melissa “Missy” Hemler.

The procession extended from Clarks Summit Elementary School to Chinchilla Hose Company Station 2.





Hemler was described by the emergency response community as a dedicated first responder who worked with Chinchilla Hose Company of South Abington Township and Commonwealth Health EMS.

Hemler died unexpectedly on March 22 at her home in Greenfield Township.

