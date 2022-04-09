Grocery prices continue to rise everywhere in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The Department of Agriculture says you can expect food prices to continue skyrocketing. Overall prices are already up 9 percent on average for the year,...cbs58.com
Time to go to the food pantry, with the price so high alot of food will go unsold, get expired, the stores will donate it, write it off as as loss ,do what you have to if you you want to live.
I'm a independent trucker...I get the inflation, and the fuel..But in the last month they have cut the rates on the load boards by 1/3 to 1/2. My question is they are pay us a lot less to haul , why isn't that being reflected in prices ? If this current trend of high fuel and cheap freight continues. a lot if smaller trucking companies will fold....WE ARE BEING PLAYED.
They’re saying we should get used to it all the while they’re raising taxes. Why? What’s the plan? This shouldn’t be happening.
