Nanticoke man charged with sexually assaulting a minor
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is being accused of child sex crimes.
Police arrested 51-year-old Andrew Sepanek of Nanticoke.
Investigators say Sepanek assaulted a juvenile in December 2020. He faces several felony counts including statutory sexual assault.
Sepanek remains jailed in Luzerne County. He faces a hearing set for April 21st.
