Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Questionable for season finale

 1 day ago

Highsmith (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the...

Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
Lakers Insider Claims Russell Westbrook Didn't Respect Frank Vogel From Day 1: "Frank Said Anybody Who Gets The Rebound Can Bring It Up The Court... Russ Was Like, 'Naw, I’m The Point Guard. Give The Ball To Me. Everybody Run.'"

Russell Westbrook has been a heavily scrutinized player this season, and many people have criticized his ball-dominant playstyle. Westbrook has been inconsistent this year for the Los Angeles Lakers, although he did have a fairly nice stretch of games to finish the season. There were times this season when Russell...
Joel Embiid reacts to recording first 40-20 game of 2021-22 season with Sixers

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid doesn’t seem too surprised after he put up a dominant 41-point, 20-rebound game against the Indiana Pacers. When it was revealed to him that it’s the first 40-20 game of the 2021-22 NBA season, Embiid was definitely delighted. However, for him, it’s simply a testament of the work he does every game and a culmination of his mentality to dominate every night.
Frank Vogel learned of his firing by Lakers from media

Frank Vogel was done dirty by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. News leaked out from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Sunday night that the Lakers were firing Vogel, who had been the team’s head coach for three seasons. Not only was it awkward for Vogel’s firing to be reported right after he coached the team to a win, but it was even more weird when he was asked about the report after the game.
Sixers set to face Raptors in first round

(WHTM) – For the first time since the infamous Kawhi Leonard triple bounce, the Sixers and Raptors face off in postseason action. While Game 7 of the 2019 Eastern Conference semifinals is the most recent memory, the Sixers look to give the matchup a new narrative here in the 2022 postseason. This time – under […]
76ers win without Embiid, Harden, earn No. 4 seed in East

PHILADELPHIA -- — Joel Embiid and James Harden are off to Toronto for the playoffs. Defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle is staying behind for the road games; he's not fully vaccinated and barred from entering Canada. Embiid sat out after he clinched the scoring title and Harden joined him on...
Sixers-Raptors Game 1 will be Saturday in Philadelphia

The Sixers’ first chance to make new, better memories of Philadelphia playoff basketball will be Saturday night. After the conclusion of its regular season, the NBA announced the schedule for each first-round postseason series’ Game 1. The Sixers will host the Raptors on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. Dates and times for the rest of the series aren't set yet.
Joel Embiid and James Harden's Playing Status vs. Pistons

As the Philadelphia 76ers enter the final matchup of the 2021-2022 regular season, the team will look slightly different as some key players will get the night off. Going into the matchup, the Sixers ruled out the veteran backup power forward, Georges Niang. As Niang's been battling Patella Tendinopathy in his left knee, the veteran missed Saturday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers.
Are the Philadelphia 76ers heading for a first-round exit?

The Philadelphia 76ers have their championship contender checklist just about complete entering the NBA playoffs. The Sixers sport a devastating one-two scoring punch, comprised of MVP candidate Joel Embiid and ex-scoring champion James Harden. They also have a bevy of effective role players and 80 games of proven success, as they sit just three games behind first-place Miami in the East.
Terry Taylor coming off Pacers' bench on Saturday

Indiana Pacers guard Terry Taylor will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. In the penultimate game of the season, the Pacers are making a change to the starting five. Taylor is reverting back to a bench role, and T.J. McConnell will draw the start at point guard.
Sixers Notebook: Joel Embiid rests while winning NBA scoring title

PHILADELPHIA — The biggest accomplishment for the 76ers on the final day of the 2021-22 season was purely mathematical. It happened mid-afternoon, when Giannis Antetokounmpo was scratched from the Milwaukee Bucks’ game with Cleveland. That ensured that Joel Embiid, at 30.6 points per game, would win the NBA scoring title, the first for a center since 1999-2000.
WATCH: Five-star OL Josh Conerly Jr. to announce college commitment live Friday on CBS Sports HQ

Josh Conerly Jr., a five-star offensive lineman and the No. 15 overall prospect in the Class of 2022, will announce his college commitment live Friday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-5, 283-pounder from Rainer Beach High School in Seattle has narrowed his choices down to Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC. The 247Sports crystal ball gives USC the edge in the race to get Conerly's commitment. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
White Sox's AJ Pollock: Exits with apparent injury

Pollock left Saturday's game against the Tigers with a right hamstring injury after hitting a single, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Pollock winced after making the turn around first base and appeared to grab his hamstring. The White Sox subsequently confirmed that it was right hamstring tightness that caused his exit. The veteran outfielder is already scheduled to miss time early next week while on the paternity list, so if this is merely a day-to-day problem it may not cost him many games that he wasn't already going to miss. Pollock doesn't have the strongest health track record, however, so a longer-term problem is definitely a possibility.
