Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Questionable for season finale

Josh Conerly Jr., a five-star offensive lineman and the No. 15 overall prospect in the Class of 2022, will announce his college commitment live Friday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-5, 283-pounder from Rainer Beach High School in Seattle has narrowed his choices down to Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC. The 247Sports crystal ball gives USC the edge in the race to get Conerly's commitment. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
Comments / 0