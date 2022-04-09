Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Resting Sunday

Just how different would the Los Angeles Lakers’ season be with DeMar DeRozan instead of Russell Westbrook? With DeRozan turning into the Chicago Bulls’ best player and Westbrook’s future in LA looking more muddle by the day, it’s safe to say fans would take a re-do if they could do it the other way.
Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
In Game 4 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, Kyrie Irving rolled his ankle after landing awkwardly on Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot during a play. At the time it didn't look like anything too serious, but it cost Irving the series, which the Nets ended up losing in a neck-and-neck 7-game stretch.
The Los Angeles Lakers had many candidates to add to their roster last offseason, as they tried to bounce back from the 2020/21 NBA season and emulate what they did in the bubble two years ago. Candidates included Buddy Hield, DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook, who eventually joined the Lakers...
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel is expected to be relieved of his duties after a disastrous 2021-22 campaign, sources told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. Rob Pelinka, the vice president of basketball operations and general manager, and special adviser Kurt Rambis are expected to remain in charge in L.A. The...
One look at this Memphis Grizzlies team, and you’d think that they’re vastly different from their Grit and Grind counterparts. Those teams, led by Tony Allen, Marc Gasol, and Zach Randolph, were built to wear you down on defense. Meanwhile, the Ja Morant-led version of the team seems to be a lot more loose, free-flowing even.
Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Frank Vogel as the season comes to an end for him and the Los Angeles Lakers. The reporting is bringing some ugly things to light as people outside of Los Angeles try to figure out where it exactly went wrong for the NBA's most storied franchise this season. Vogel is also expected to be gone in the offseason, which might be why these stories are coming out now.
The New Orleans Pelicans will pay a visit to FedExForum to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Pelicans-Grizzlies prediction, odds, and pick we have laid out below. The Pelicans are coming...
The 2022 NBA postseason is upon us, and for the second straight year, we'll be treated to a play-in tournament in each conference for the Nos. 7 and 8 seed. It goes like this: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the 7-seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the 8-seed.
The New York Knicks’ 2021 – 2022 season is now over. A season filled with turmoil and disappointment is now in the books, as the team failed to capitalize on their surprise playoff run last year. Despite that, though, there are plenty of things to like from the young guns of the team this season.
The Los Angeles Lakers play their final game of the year this Sunday amid much uncertainty, including the fate of head coach Frank Vogel. According to new reports on Sunday, the purple and gold are already hot on one coach’s trail: Toronto Raptors’ Nick Nurse. After days of...
Frank Vogel was done dirty by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. News leaked out from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Sunday night that the Lakers were firing Vogel, who had been the team’s head coach for three seasons. Not only was it awkward for Vogel’s firing to be reported right after he coached the team to a win, but it was even more weird when he was asked about the report after the game.
Thompson has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs due to right Achilles injury management. Thompson tallied 33 points, four rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's win over the Lakers, but he'll sit out for the penultimate game of the regular season. Gary Payton, Damion Lee and Moses Moody should see an uptick in usage.
