Milwaukee, WI

Bucks' Luca Vildoza: Won't play Sunday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Vildoza (coach's decision) won't play Sunday against the...

www.cbssports.com

ESPN

Rayjon Tucker signs with Bucks after big season in G League

MILWAUKEE --  The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Rayjon Tucker after a big season with the G League. Tucker, who is 6-foot-3, appeared in three games with the Denver Nuggets this season while on a 10-day contract. He averaged 2 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 9.7 minutes. He...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Thanasis Antetokounmpo starting for Bucks Sunday in place of Khris Middleton

Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo will start Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the regular season finale with little to play for, the Bucks are giving their stars the day off. That includes Khris Middleton, and as a result, it'll be Antetokounmpo who steps into the starting five.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Sandusky Register

Cavs blast Bucks backups 133-115 to earn No. 8 play-in seed

CLEVELAND — The Milwaukee Bucks used the final game of the regular season to rest up before defending their NBA crown. The Cavaliers didn't have any such luxury. Kevin Love made eight 3-pointers and scored 32 points as Cleveland took the No. 8 play-in spot — and a matchup against Brooklyn — with a 133-115 victory Sunday over the Bucks, who sat superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and their other regulars.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Sixers-Raptors Game 1 will be Saturday in Philadelphia

The Sixers’ first chance to make new, better memories of Philadelphia playoff basketball will be Saturday night. After the conclusion of its regular season, the NBA announced the schedule for each first-round postseason series’ Game 1. The Sixers will host the Raptors on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. Dates and times for the rest of the series aren't set yet.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Doubtful Sunday

Middleton is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to left wrist soreness. Middleton and many other key Bucks players are expected to sit out during the regular-season finale. Coach Mike Budenholzer will presumably be running a rotation of mostly bench players and young prospects.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls will face Bucks in first round of playoffs

The Chicago Bulls have known for a few days they will enter the NBA playoffs as the Eastern Conference's No. 6 seed. Now, they know their first-round opponent. A loss to the Cavaliers, combined with a Celtics win over the Grizzlies, on the final day of the regular season dropped the Milwaukee Bucks into third place in the East and squarely into the Bulls' path.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Provides game-winning knock

Swaggerty went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's win against Omaha. Swaggerty came to the plate with the score tied in the bottom of the ninth inning and delivered a game-winning single for Indianapolis. While there were questions about his status to begin the season due to his continued recovery from shoulder surgery that he underwent in June of 2021, Swaggerty has racked up 14 plate appearances early in the campaign at Triple-A. He has served exclusively as the designated hitter while working through a throwing program, so he'll likely need to prove capable of playing in the outfield before being seriously considered for a call to the big leagues.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Unavailable Saturday

Thompson has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs due to right Achilles injury management. Thompson tallied 33 points, four rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's win over the Lakers, but he'll sit out for the penultimate game of the regular season. Gary Payton, Damion Lee and Moses Moody should see an uptick in usage.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

