Bucks' Bobby Portis: Doubtful at Cleveland

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
In Game 4 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, Kyrie Irving rolled his ankle after landing awkwardly on Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot during a play. At the time it didn't look like anything too serious, but it cost Irving the series, which the Nets ended up losing in a neck-and-neck 7-game stretch.
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Kevin Durant scored 36 points, leading a pair of fourth-quarter surges that carried the Brooklyn Nets into a tie for seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 118-107 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. The Nets caught the Cavaliers at 43-38 with a...
Russell Westbrook has been a heavily scrutinized player this season, and many people have criticized his ball-dominant playstyle. Westbrook has been inconsistent this year for the Los Angeles Lakers, although he did have a fairly nice stretch of games to finish the season. There were times this season when Russell...
NFL star Dwayne Haskins shared a final social media post talking about being "at peace" just hours before he died. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was killed after being hit by a car in South Florida on Saturday morning. On Friday, Haskins shared his final post on his Instagram story, a...
The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NBA and hip-hop culture have been intertwined for the last decade, as many rappers often name-drop NBA stars in their songs. Players also hang out with the biggest rappers in the offseason, James Harden and Lil Baby famously being friends is an excellent example of this. However, when stars reach a certain level, it's not even about whether they know rappers personally, it's just about what they represent in terms of success.
The Boston Celtics will take on a short-handed Memphis Grizzlies team Sunday night with playoff seeding at stake. Since the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the C's will lock themselves into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a win. If they lose to Memphis and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, they'll end up with the No. 4 seed and meet the Toronto Raptors in Round 1. Losses for both Boston and Philly would give the C's the No. 3 seed, thus a first-round matchup with the Chicago Bulls.
Frank Vogel was done dirty by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. News leaked out from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Sunday night that the Lakers were firing Vogel, who had been the team’s head coach for three seasons. Not only was it awkward for Vogel’s firing to be reported right after he coached the team to a win, but it was even more weird when he was asked about the report after the game.
The final day of the NBA regular season is upon us. Although most of the games won’t feature any of either team’s best players, they matter a lot when it comes to playoff seeding. The Milwaukee Bucks, for example, could have an impact on where the Boston Celtics end up slotted for the 2022 NBA playoffs.
Milwaukee Bucks (51-30, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (43-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with Cleveland. He currently ranks second in the NBA averaging 29.9 points per game. The Cavaliers are 9-6 against the rest of their division....
Former Missouri Tigers standout Michael Sam, who came out before the 2014 NFL Draft, has landed a new coaching job. Sam, a standout pass rusher for Missouri, came out as gay following the conclusion of his collegiate career. The 2013 SEC Defensive Player of the Year was a 7th round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the then-St. Louis Rams.
Bulls will face Bucks in first round of playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls have known for a few days they will enter the NBA playoffs as the Eastern Conference's No. 6 seed. Now, they know their first-round opponent. A loss to the Cavaliers, combined with...
The 2022 NBA postseason is upon us, and for the second straight year, we'll be treated to a play-in tournament in each conference for the Nos. 7 and 8 seed. It goes like this: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the 7-seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the 8-seed.
Raptors -5.5 (-108) 219.5 (Over -108/Under -108) There’s a chance the Raptors sit OG Anunoby (questionable) and Fred VanVleet in this game, but the Knicks’ offense is going to be hurting without both Barrett and Randle. I can’t see a Tom Thibodeau led team just mailing it in...
Lopez (back) will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale against Cleveland, Evan Dammarell of Locked On Cavs reports. As anticipated, Lopez is among the Bucks who will get the afternoon off as they finish out the regular-season schedule. Veteran Serge Ibaka (illness) and Bobby Portis (rest) are also unavailable, so Milwaukee will be stretched thin at center.
Comments / 0