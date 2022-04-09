ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Doubtful Sunday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Middleton is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Joel Embiid reacts to recording first 40-20 game of 2021-22 season with Sixers

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid doesn’t seem too surprised after he put up a dominant 41-point, 20-rebound game against the Indiana Pacers. When it was revealed to him that it’s the first 40-20 game of the 2021-22 NBA season, Embiid was definitely delighted. However, for him, it’s simply a testament of the work he does every game and a culmination of his mentality to dominate every night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
City
Middleton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Milwaukee, WI
ESPN

76ers win without Embiid, Harden, earn No. 4 seed in East

PHILADELPHIA -- — Joel Embiid and James Harden are off to Toronto for the playoffs. Defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle is staying behind for the road games; he's not fully vaccinated and barred from entering Canada. Embiid sat out after he clinched the scoring title and Harden joined him on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Vogel learned of his firing by Lakers from media

Frank Vogel was done dirty by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. News leaked out from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Sunday night that the Lakers were firing Vogel, who had been the team’s head coach for three seasons. Not only was it awkward for Vogel’s firing to be reported right after he coached the team to a win, but it was even more weird when he was asked about the report after the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Mike Budenholzer
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid and James Harden's Playing Status vs. Pistons

As the Philadelphia 76ers enter the final matchup of the 2021-2022 regular season, the team will look slightly different as some key players will get the night off. Going into the matchup, the Sixers ruled out the veteran backup power forward, Georges Niang. As Niang's been battling Patella Tendinopathy in his left knee, the veteran missed Saturday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Bucks
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Stuffs stat sheet in win

Antetokounmpo recorded 30 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists and two steals in a 131-101 win over Detroit on Friday. Antetokounmpo eclipsed 30 points for the 34th time this season. The two-time MVP will likely finish second in the league in PER (32.00), third in points (29.9), fifth in rebounds (11.6) and 21st in assists per game (5.8) with just one regular-season game remaining.
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Unavailable Saturday

Thompson has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs due to right Achilles injury management. Thompson tallied 33 points, four rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's win over the Lakers, but he'll sit out for the penultimate game of the regular season. Gary Payton, Damion Lee and Moses Moody should see an uptick in usage.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy