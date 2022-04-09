ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Timberwolves' Patrick Beverley: Questionable Sunday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Beverley (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against Chicago. Beverley...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Players Were Reportedly Texting During Games Even With Frank Vogel Standing In Front of Them

Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Frank Vogel as the season comes to an end for him and the Los Angeles Lakers. The reporting is bringing some ugly things to light as people outside of Los Angeles try to figure out where it exactly went wrong for the NBA's most storied franchise this season. Vogel is also expected to be gone in the offseason, which might be why these stories are coming out now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Nowell
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Malik Beasley
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Will rest Sunday

Jokic (wrist) will be held out of Sunday's game against the Lakers, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports. As foreshadowed by his questionable status entering the day, Jokic will be one of several regulars who will not be available Sunday as the Nuggets finish out the regular season. The top player in fantasy basketball for the second year in a row will finish the 2021-22 season with averages of 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers per game across 74 appearances.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Will Barton: Unavailable Sunday

Barton (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Barton had started in each of the last 14 games, but he'll be held out for Sunday's regular-season finale. Bryn Forbes, Bones Hyland and Austin Rivers should see additional run against the Lakers.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Will Barton: Questionable vs. Lakers

Barton (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers. Barton is one of four Nuggets starters questionable for the regular-season finale. Fantasy managers should watch the injury report and starting lineup leading up to tipoff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Spurs#Bulls
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Vogel learned of his firing by Lakers from media

Frank Vogel was done dirty by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. News leaked out from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Sunday night that the Lakers were firing Vogel, who had been the team’s head coach for three seasons. Not only was it awkward for Vogel’s firing to be reported right after he coached the team to a win, but it was even more weird when he was asked about the report after the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Gary Sanchez: Not starting Saturday

Sanchez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mariners, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sanchez served as the designated hitter in Friday's Opening Day matchup and went 0-for-4, but he hit a deep fly ball to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning that came within feet of leaving the yard. Alex Kirilloff will DH while Nick Gordon starts in left field Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

White Sox's AJ Pollock: Exits with apparent injury

Pollock left Saturday's game against the Tigers with a right hamstring injury after hitting a single, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Pollock winced after making the turn around first base and appeared to grab his hamstring. The White Sox subsequently confirmed that it was right hamstring tightness that caused his exit. The veteran outfielder is already scheduled to miss time early next week while on the paternity list, so if this is merely a day-to-day problem it may not cost him many games that he wasn't already going to miss. Pollock doesn't have the strongest health track record, however, so a longer-term problem is definitely a possibility.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Unavailable Saturday

Thompson has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs due to right Achilles injury management. Thompson tallied 33 points, four rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's win over the Lakers, but he'll sit out for the penultimate game of the regular season. Gary Payton, Damion Lee and Moses Moody should see an uptick in usage.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Not in Saturday's lineup

Diaz will sit Saturday against the Dodgers. Diaz went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's season opener. He'll get a rest day already in the second game of the year, with the Rockies seemingly wanting to ease him into the season following an abbreviated spring schedule. Dom Nunez takes over behind the plate.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Slugs two home runs

Tucker went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 13-6 win against the Angels. Tucker was responsible for Houston's final four runs with a three-run shot in the seventh inning and a solo blast in the ninth. The 25-year-old outfielder looks to build on an exceptional 2021 campaign as maybe the best hitter on a Houston team with World Series aspirations.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy