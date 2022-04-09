Enhanced Box Score: Cubs 9, Brewers 0 – April 9, 2022

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This afternoon's Cubs game against the Brewers has been postponed, due to a mix of rain and snow.What would have been the second game of the opening series of the season will now be made up on May 30, as the second game of a split doubleheader at Wrigley Field.The original 1:20 p.m. game on that day has been shifted to 12:05 p.m., and the second game of that doubleheader is scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m.Separate tickets will be required for each game, and fans who already had tickets for Friday's game will be able to use them for the second game of the May 30 doubleheader.The Cubs started the season Thursday with a 5-4 win over the Brewers.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO