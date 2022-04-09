ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Enhanced Box Score: Cubs 9, Brewers 0 – April 9, 2022

Cover picture for the articleWell that got wild and silly. It’s hard to set aside the Ian Happ HBP and then the benches-clearing and Keegan Thompson ejection stuff, but let’s just talk about the win for now. That’s a BLOWOUT win for the Cubs, and they start the season 2-0, with...

Yardbarker

Cubs, Willson Contreras Headed to Arbitration Hearing

Contreras, who is on the verge of becoming a free agent after this season, reportedly made an offer of $10.25 million earlier in the offseason. The Cubs countered with a $9 million offer. As of right now, the star catcher will earn the lower offer unless he wins his hearing.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cubs blank Brewers, benches clear after McCutchen hit by pitch

CHICAGO - Seiya Suzuki drove in three runs for his first big league RBIs and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-0 Saturday for a testy win during which five batters were hit by pitches and the benches cleared. The teams exchanged words but no punches in the eighth...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs continue bad blood

It should not be much of a surprise that the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs would have quite a bit of bad blood between them. The Brewers are the favorites to take the NL Central, a division that had been the Cubs’ playground for years. Now that the Cubs are looking to re-establish themselves, it is understandable that there could be some friction.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Cubs, Brewers' Benches Clear, Keegan Thompson Ejected

Cubs, Brewers benches clear after McCutchen HBP originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs and Brewers' benches and bullpens emptied during Saturday's game after Keegan Thompson hit Andrew McCutchen with a pitch. McCutchen was hit on his front hip, after the previous pitch from Thompson sailed behind him. He...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Marcus Stroman quickly bonds with the Wrigley Field fans, but his strong Chicago Cubs debut is wasted

When Marcus Stroman strolled out to the Chicago Cubs bullpen 40 minutes before Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, he raised his arms over his head and exhorted fans to start cheering early. It was a perfect opening for the anticipated debut of the “Stro Show,” the nickname given to the veteran starter whom the Cubs signed to a three-year, $71 million deal on the eve of the lockout. ...
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

MLB fans react to benches clearing in Brewers-Cubs game

The 2022 MLB season has barely gotten underway and we’re already seeing tension. Friday’s game between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals featured a bench-clearing incident. Saturday’s game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs had another. With the Cubs leading 9-0 in the eighth inning,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs announce 28-man Opening Day roster

The Chicago Cubs have set their 28-man roster for Opening Day, with 14 pitchers and 14 position players making the cut for the first game of the season against the Milwaukee Brewers. Under Major League rules, rosters were permitted to expand from 26 players to 28 through May 1 as...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction and Odds for Sunday, April 10 (Back Brewers in Chicago)

Brewers: -1.5 (+130) Total: 7.5 (Over -110/Under -110) Peralta has had a ton of success against the Cubs in his short career. The 2021 All Star has struck out 14 per 9 innings in 11 appearances against the Cubs, allowing 14 runs across 38 innings. While he has struggled with walks (20) against Chicago, he has been able to punch out batters at a resounding clip.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Chicago

Cubs game versus Brewers postponed due to rain and snow

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This afternoon's Cubs game against the Brewers has been postponed, due to a mix of rain and snow.What would have been the second game of the opening series of the season will now be made up on May 30, as the second game of a split doubleheader at Wrigley Field.The original 1:20 p.m. game on that day has been shifted to 12:05 p.m., and the second game of that doubleheader is scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m.Separate tickets will be required for each game, and fans who already had tickets for Friday's game will be able to use them for the second game of the May 30 doubleheader.The Cubs started the season Thursday with a 5-4 win over the Brewers.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs 'juggling' versatile infield group early on

As the media shuffled out of the Cubs’ clubhouse following their Opening Day win over the Brewers, manager David Ross and shortstop Nico Hoerner shared a conversation at Hoerner’s locker. Ross was informing Hoerner he would not be in the starting lineup for Friday’s game, even after hitting...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Stro Show arrives at Wrigley Field for Cubs debut

Kanye West’s “Homecoming” blared over the Wrigley Field loudspeakers 40 minutes before first pitch Sunday at Wrigley Field. Marcus Stroman emerged from the Cubs dugout and began walking toward the team’s bullpen, raising his arms up and down to recognize and energize the eager Cubs fans.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

