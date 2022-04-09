ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYSP Exam sign up deadline ends Sunday

WGRZ TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York State Police are joining a...

www.wgrz.com

WETM

NYSP welcomes 227 new Troopers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police welcomed hundreds of new Troopers on Wednesday in the latest graduation ceremony. 227 Troopers graduated from the 210th Session of the NYSP Basic School on March 23. The Trropers took their oaths at the ceremony in Albany. In a statement, State...
ALBANY, NY
WGRZ TV

Reddy Bikeshare returns for 7th season with updated technology

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sure signs that spring and summer are on the way keep popping up across Buffalo. The most recent of those being the start of the Reddy Bikeshare season on Tuesday. Reddy Bikeshare and Independent Health made the announcement of the official start of the season and...
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

New York State Budget

The State of New York has now officially approved its part of the funding to build a new Bills Stadium. As well as other updates to come to Western new York.
POLITICS

