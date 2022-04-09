ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 3 Noles drop series to No. 5 Virginia Tech

By gwynrhodes
Tomahawk Nation
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida State looked to bounce back from yesterday’s opening loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies. A 9 run inning for the ‘Noles wasn’t enough as the Hokies took the second game 23-9. For the visiting Hokies, it was Cameron Fagan who lead the offensive power for...

www.tomahawknation.com

WTXL ABC 27 News

Noles Fall to Hokies, 23-9

The No. 3 Florida State softball team (36-4, 16-4) fell to the No. 5 Virginia Tech Hokies (29-4, 13-0) 23-9 in seven innings in front of a sell-out crowd at JoAnne Graf Field in Tallahassee, Fla. Today’s crowd marked the fifth largest in stadium history.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee, FL
